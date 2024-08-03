He doesn't speak for us - Organisers disown Adegboruwa for seeking end to protests

The protest entered day two on Friday, August 2, 2024, with demonstrations in several cities across the federation despite incidents of violence, looting and destruction of property recorded on the opening day.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme on Friday, Damilare Adenola, Director of Mobilisation of 'Take It Back Movement,' a non-governmental organisation, said the protests have shown Nigerians they can hold their leaders accountable.

He also disowned human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa who had earlier called for the end of protests because fifth columnists have infiltrated the rallies.

Even though Adegboruwa had written security agencies to seek protection for the organisers before the rallies, Adenola said the lawyer does not speak for his group.

The youth activist stressed that the 'Take It Back Movement' won't suspend the protest scheduled to run for 10 days despite the lawyer's pleas.

Pulse Nigeria

“Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa is not our lawyer and he doesn’t speak for us. He might have presented himself as the solicitor but he is not hungry. He is a senior advocate of Nigeria who lives well. He is not hungry like the people taking over the streets,” Adenola said.

He noted that the protesters have made a statement to the government of the day though their demands have not been addressed.

“We are waiting for the government to respond to us and address our demands. And until then, the protests continue,” he said.

Adenola debunked the notion that the protests were being sponsored by anyone, saying the sponsors were hunger and economic deprivation.