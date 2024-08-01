ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Security agencies have identified senator sponsoring protests - Wike

Nurudeen Shotayo

Wike said security agencies will soon invite the unnamed lawmaker to find out their reason for sponsoring protests against the government.

Nyesom Wike [NAN]
Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Recommended articles

The former Rivers State Governor disclosed this shortly after an emergency security council meeting in the FCT on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Wike said it has been discovered that the unnamed lawmaker called some security operatives to accompany a truckload of food which were given to the protesters.

The minister stated that in due time, security agencies would invite the senator for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

While admitting that protests are allowed in a democracy, Wike noted that the protesters also owe it a duty to democracy to respect court orders restricting their activities to the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“That is sponsorship. A senator providing food for protesters. At the appropriate time, security agencies will invite the senator and find out how you will be sponsoring this kind of thing against the government of the day,” he said.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike Pulse Nigeria

According to the minister, intelligence reports at the disposal of security agencies revealed that some people are planning to hijack the protest hence the need for the protesters to converge in one place.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that he was never against the protest but warned that all demonstrations should be carried out within the ambit of the law.

Wike had earlier commended FCT protesters for eschewing violence and peacefully conducting themselves.

He reiterated President Bola Tinubu's government readiness to dialogue with the protesters and prepared to guide them on various governance matters they may be unaware of.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Security agencies have identified senator sponsoring protests - Wike

Security agencies have identified senator sponsoring protests - Wike

Why we boycotted hunger, hardship protests — Zamfara students

Why we boycotted hunger, hardship protests — Zamfara students

Clash in Bayelsa as youths pelt protesters with bottles, stones to disperse them

Clash in Bayelsa as youths pelt protesters with bottles, stones to disperse them

Zamfara APC fumes after protesters attempted to attack Matawalle’s residence

Zamfara APC fumes after protesters attempted to attack Matawalle’s residence

Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives

Rice looters in Edo disagree with Police, insist it's diverted palliatives

Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security

Banks, shops open in Kwara as residents shun hunger protest amid tight security

Maiduguri residents welcome declaration of curfew after deadly bomb blast

Maiduguri residents welcome declaration of curfew after deadly bomb blast

Stray bullets kill 4 in Niger as protesters outnumbered security agents

Stray bullets kill 4 in Niger as protesters outnumbered security agents

Nyanya Police Headquarters not burnt, Police explain what happened

Nyanya Police Headquarters not burnt, Police explain what happened

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime [Presidency]

Tinubu vows to equip Police with weapons, training, and personnel to combat crime

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer [Daily Nigerian]

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Wike Nyesom [Nigeria Info FM]

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

Nationwide protest over hardship divides opinions across Nigeria [slate.com]

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate