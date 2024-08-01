Security agencies have identified senator sponsoring protests - Wike

The former Rivers State Governor disclosed this shortly after an emergency security council meeting in the FCT on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Wike said it has been discovered that the unnamed lawmaker called some security operatives to accompany a truckload of food which were given to the protesters.

The minister stated that in due time, security agencies would invite the senator for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

While admitting that protests are allowed in a democracy, Wike noted that the protesters also owe it a duty to democracy to respect court orders restricting their activities to the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“That is sponsorship. A senator providing food for protesters. At the appropriate time, security agencies will invite the senator and find out how you will be sponsoring this kind of thing against the government of the day,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

Wike appeals to protesters to obey police

According to the minister, intelligence reports at the disposal of security agencies revealed that some people are planning to hijack the protest hence the need for the protesters to converge in one place.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that he was never against the protest but warned that all demonstrations should be carried out within the ambit of the law.

Wike had earlier commended FCT protesters for eschewing violence and peacefully conducting themselves.