Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

According to Punch, the embattled officer opted for the food prepared by his wife or other family members.

A prison officer, who disclosed this to the newspaper said, “We suspected that he may not eat the food being served here. So, we were not surprised when he opted for the food prepared by his wife or family members.

Kyari is under investigation for drug trafficking alongside four other policemen

On Monday, March 28, 2022, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja declined to grant him bail.

In the charge before the court, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had accused Kyari and other four officers of conspiracy and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55kg.

After denying the bail application on Monday, the trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwike, ordered the drug agency to transfer the defendants to prison custody.

The judge held that the NDLEA had placed sufficient evidence before the court to refuse Kyari’s request.

However, it’s reported that the presence of the disgraced officer in Kuje prison has generated some excitement among inmates, who had had encounters with him.

“His presence has, however, generated excitement in the facility. Many inmates who had had some encounters with him and others who heard about his ongoing trial have been discussing the fact that a senior policeman like him was remanded in Kuje where some individuals he investigated are also serving time.” the prison officer said.