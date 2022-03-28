Abba Kyari transferred to Kuje Prison

Trial Justice, Emeka Nwike ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to transfer the Defendants to prison custody shortly after he denied them bail.

It was reported that the NDLEA placed sufficient materials before the court to warrant the refusal of bail to Kyari and his Co-Defendants.

Kyari’s accomplices and former members of the IRT, ACP Sunday Ubia, Inspector Simon Agirgba, and Inspector John Nuhu were also denied bail.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, are; ASP Bawa James, as well as two drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwane.