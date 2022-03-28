RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abba Kyari transferred to Kuje Prison

Ima Elijah

Abba Kyari [NPF]
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday, March 28, 2022, ordered that the suspended Police Chief, Abba Kyari and 6 others that are facing drug trafficking charges be moved to Kuje Correctional Center, located in Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory.

Trial Justice, Emeka Nwike ordered the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to transfer the Defendants to prison custody shortly after he denied them bail.

It was reported that the NDLEA placed sufficient materials before the court to warrant the refusal of bail to Kyari and his Co-Defendants.

Kyari’s accomplices and former members of the IRT, ACP Sunday Ubia, Inspector Simon Agirgba, and Inspector John Nuhu were also denied bail.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, are; ASP Bawa James, as well as two drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwane.

The Justice ordered an accelerated trial of the Defendants, as the court fixed April 28 for the review of facts in respect of the case against Umeibe and Ezenwane.

Ima Elijah

