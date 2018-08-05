A victory for Buhari is a victory for Igbos – Okorocha

news

Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that a victory for President Buhari in the 2019 election is a victory for all Igbo people.

The Governor said this while addressing APC Women and Youth leaders in the South-East at the Government House, Owerri, Imo state.

Okorocha also said that the political elite are trying to paint a bad image of the President.

He said “Having realized that our voting powers lie on the youths and women, we want to make them vital instruments for the pursuit of this expected victory for President Buhari come 2019.

“And why the Igbos should and would support the person of Muhammadu Buhari and understand what the name Buhari actually means because there has been a lot of misrepresentations and misunderstanding of the person of Buhari.

“The political jobbers have tended to give him all types of interpretations but the truth remains that President Buhari is a good man, a leader and a man who stands by the truth and is not a man who believes in the primitive accumulation of wealth.

“In the election of 2015, Igbo never gave him the support he deserved. We were the least in the Six geo-political zones in the support for Buhari in 2015 and that has left a political vacuum for ndi Igbo both locally and at the centre.

“So, we want to correct that story and change the narratives that Igbo do not hate Buhari but actually love him. Igbo this time around will support President Buhari.

“A victory for PMB is a victory for ndi Igbo and we shall not be found wanting in the political equation of Nigeria anytime, any day. Our bad politics in 2015 left a very big gap yet to be filled and we must fill it. To do so, the youths and women must take up their responsibilities if this journey must be completed.

“Igbo play a major role in the unity of this nation. And as long as there is peace in Igbo land, Nigeria will remain an indivisible entity because there is no nook and cranny of the nation you will go without finding an Igbo man. So if you ask, who is a true Nigerian, it is the Igbo man.”

Okorocha on Saraki’s defection

Gov. Rochas Okorocha, while reacting to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s defection, said that his departure from the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not in anyway affect the party electoral victory in 2019 general elections.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Governor said President Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election without the Saraki.