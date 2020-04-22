Ogun State has recorded three more cases of coronavirus.

The state government on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, said the new cases were recorded after some travellers returning from Togo were intercepted at Imeko area of Imeko-Afon Local Government.

According to Punch, the state government said the returnees were heading to Sokoto and Jos through the Imeko border before they were stopped and tested for coronavirus.

While addressing journalists on the development, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr.Tomi Coker said 10 of the returnees, including a driver and a conductor, were intercepted at the Benin Republic border in the State on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

“From the eight cases, five came from a cluster, it was the same cluster we got the five cases from; then, about 72 hours ago, we had eight returnees from Togo heading to Sokoto and Jos. We housed them here with a driver and a conductor, making 10 of them. We tested them about 48 hours ago, and out of the 10, we got eight results, so far, out of which three were positive”

“They are Nigerians returning from Togo. The important thing is that these are reported case and if we don’t deal with them now, we might have issues of community spreading,” she said.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced eight new cases for Ogun state.

The new cases have brought the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state to 23.