2023: Farah Dagogo rushed to police hospital after Wike's order

His Special Adviser on Media, Ibrahim Lawal, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, May 03, 2022, said Dagogo suffered stomach and chest complications.

Lawal said following the severity of his case, the police hospital referred him to another undisclosed hospital.

Dagogo, who represents Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, was last week declared wanted by Rivers State Government.

Lawal said: “Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo has been taken to the hospital by the Police. He complained of stomach and chest complications. He is receiving treatment now”.

Lawal further alleged that there was a plot by some agents of the state to “manufacture” more charges of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, illegal bunkering and attacks on security agencies among others against Dagogo.

He insisted that some state actors were hatching a plan to attack the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) where Dagogo was being detained to later accuse the lawmaker of being the mastermind.

He said: "All these moves by the government is to continue the unlawful and illegal incarceration of the federal lawmaker.

“For the umpteenth time,our earlier position stands, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo’s life is still in danger. This time, with that of his families, close friends, associates and his staff, particularly his aides.

“Governor Nyesom Wike and his goons should be held responsible if anything untoward happens to Dagogo and others close to him.

“Doctor Farah Dagogo is fully aware of the massive show of love and solidarity from members of the public, and he is emphatically grateful and humbled.

"As a responsible law-abiding citizen, the federal lawmaker’s lawyers have already written to the various security formation in the state, notifying them of the latest devious means”.

Recall, Pulse reported that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike had on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, declared Dagogo wanted for allegedly sponsoring cultists to disrupt PDP secretariat, the venue of screening of aspirants.

Wike’s order came barely two days after Dagogo declared his support and allegiance for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to clinch the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the governor.

The lawmaker and governorship aspirant was whisked away by the police when he appeared at the zonal office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt for screening.