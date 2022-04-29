RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Farah Dagogo: Rivers PDP governorship aspirant arrested on Wike's order

Ima Elijah

Hon. Dagogo was arrested at the governorship screening hall by some police officers and taken to an unknown location

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Rivers state ,and federal lawmaker representing Bonny-Degema, Farah Dagogo, has been arrested on the directives of the state governor, Nyseom Wike.

He was arrested on Thursday, April 28, 2022, evening by policemen attached to Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State at the venue of the PDP South-South Zonal office, Port Harcourt where governorship aspirants were being screened.

Confirming the arrest, Ibrahim Lawal, the media aide to the Lawmaker said in a short statement that Dagogo has been arrested.

The Federal Lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Governorship hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo has been arrested on the directives of Governor Nyesom Wike at the PDP Zonal Office, the venue for the screening of governorship aspirants.

Hon. Dagogo was arrested at the governorship screening hall by some police officers and taken to an unknown location,” he said.

Wike had on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, declared Dagogo wanted for allegedly sponsoring cultists to disrupt PDP secretariat, the venue of screening of aspirants.

Wike’s order came barely two days after Dagogo declared his support and allegiance for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to clinch the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the governor.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

