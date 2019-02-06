The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said 1,205,187 candidates have been registered for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The 2019 UTME is scheduled to take place between Saturday, March 16 and Saturday, March 23, 2019 across the country.

In a release issued on Monday, February 4, 2019 from the office of the Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB said said only accredited Computer-Based Test Centres would do valid UTME registration and serve as examination centres.

“Previously used numbers for JAMB registrations can only be re-used by the same candidate, not another candidate. A previously used number is a GSM telephone number used for profile code creation, electronic pin vending and registration in previous registration exercises. This can be used for the 2019 registration only by the same candidate.

“The candidate who is using his or her previous number for the second or third time will use the same profile code to purchase the new electronic pin. If the profile code has been forgotten, the candidate can retrieve it through a text message. In other words, the old profile code can be used by the same candidate to procure the new electronic pin.”