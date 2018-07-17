2019 Elections: Only 31 days left to register for PVC - INEC

news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the Nigerian public to register for their permanent voter's card (PVC) with only 31 days left to the closure of the continuous voters registration (CVR) exercise.

The commission took to its Twitter account (@inecnigeria) to raise awareness as the country approaches the 2019 general elections. The exercise is scheduled to end by 3pm on August 17.

The agency tweeted, "Did you know that you have exactly 31 days, 1 hour, 36 minutes, 29 seconds to register to VOTE for the NigeriaDecides2019 elections. The Commission has decided to suspend the ongoing CVR at 3pm on 17th August 2018 until after the general elections. Use the remaining 31 days wisely!"

The exercise was initially supposed to end in December 2018, 60 days to the February 2018 election as stated in the constitution, but the commission recently changed the date to August to have sufficient time between the capture of data, its processing and the production of the PVCs.

The collection of PVCs will continue until a week to the commencement of the general elections on February 16, 2019.

Timetable for 2019 general elections

In the official timetable for the 2019 general elections released by INEC, February 16, 2019 has been set for the presidential elections with the elections for the National Assembly also taking place on the same day.

The elections for state governors, state assembly representatives, and council representatives will take place on March 2, 2019.

The commission also announced that election campaigns for all political parties and candidates seeking to contest for the Presidential and National Assemblies will commence on November 18, 2018 and end on February 14, 2019.

Political parties and candidates seeking to contest for Governorship and State Assembly elections will commence campaigns on December 1, 2018 and end on February 28, 2019.

Collections of forms for all elections by political parties at the INEC headquarters in Abuja will commence on August 17, 2018 and end on August 24, 2018 while all party primaries and resolution that might arise as a result of disagreement of primary elections should commence between August 18, 2018 and end on October 7, 2018.