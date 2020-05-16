Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have risen to 5,445 following the announcement of 288 more cases on Friday, May 15, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

As usual, Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria leads with 189 new cases. The total number of confirmed cases in the state has now risen to 2,278.

In its Friday update, the NCDC confirmed 20 new cases in Kaduna, 15 each in Katsina and Jigawa, 13 in Borno and 11 in Ogun state.

Eight more cases were also recorded in Kano, seven in Abuja, 4 each in Niger and Ekiti while Oyo, Delta and Bauchi all recorded three cases each.

The NCDC also announced two cases in Kwara and one in Edo state.

The agency also announced the release of 140 patients, who have fully recovered from the virus. With this development, Nigeria now has a total of 1,320 recovery cases.

However, with four more deaths announced on Friday, coronavirus fatalities in Nigeria have now risen to 171.