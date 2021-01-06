One person has been confirmed dead while three others sustained injuries when the elevator of Cocoa House, the first skyscraper in Nigeria collapsed during repairs on Wednesday, January 6, 2020.

Pulse gathered that the faulty elevator collapsed when some technicians were working on it.

A source in Cocoa House told Pulse that one of the technicians died immediately.

The source added that the technicians are employees of Kresta Laurel, a company owned by former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Confirming the incident, the Head, Corporate Affairs, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Victor Ayetoro in a statement said the incident happened around 11 am when the technicians were trying to change the old elevator to a new one.

As of December 2019, three out of four elevators in Cocoa House were not functional. (Pulse)

Ayetoro said, “At around 11 am this morning, the lift installation team from our contractor handling the lift and who were working on dismantling the old lift in readiness for a new lift instalment, while working on the lift suffered a mechanical failure.

“The said failure resulted in the lift dropping and crashing into the basement pit. Unfortunately, one of the technicians in the team did not survive the incident.

“Three other technicians suffered minor injuries and have been taken to the hospital for check-up and treatment.”

“The head office of the company has been informed and their representatives have arrived to take charge of the situation while the Police have also been informed”.

This incident happened one year after Pulse’ report on the condition of facilities in Cocoa House.