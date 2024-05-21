ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Rivers crisis: Fubara confirms not being in charge for over 8 months

Segun Adeyemi

The governor promised his administration would continue implementing projects that benefit the people.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Facebook]
Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Speaking on Tuesday at the Egbeda Community Secondary School field, during the inauguration of internal road projects in Emohua Local Government Area, which Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori inaugurated, Fubara emphasised that the visible projects were completed within four months.

He highlighted that good governance, services, and projects were provided efficiently and cost-effectively.

According to Daily Trust, he said, “We are just starting, but I assure you of more attention. If in four months, we can do this, and we are getting this level of applause, you can imagine what will happen when we do one year of our record time, two years of our own record time, Rivers State would have experienced something different from the regular governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know why I said four months. We started full governance in February 2024. That was when we started taking decisions, when we started confronting governance. And I am proud to say that our people are happy with what we have done.”

The governor promised his administration would continue implementing projects that benefit the people.

He mentioned that the Egbeda Internal Roads Project was completed to meet the residents’ needs by making them happy and addressing the area’s long-standing flooding issues.

The governor expressed gratitude for the people’s support before, during, and after the elections, stating that his administration owes them the benefits of democracy, which include various projects and social services.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fresh twist as Pope Francis denies approval of blessings same-sex marriage

Fresh twist as Pope Francis denies approval of blessings same-sex marriage

Sani Jaji: INEC gets notice to recall Zamfara APC Rep member

Sani Jaji: INEC gets notice to recall Zamfara APC Rep member

Rivers crisis: Fubara confirms not being in charge for over 8 months

Rivers crisis: Fubara confirms not being in charge for over 8 months

Insecurity: Northern governors forum endorses state police

Insecurity: Northern governors forum endorses state police

Lightning strike injures 10 people, police investigate

Lightning strike injures 10 people, police investigate

Doyin Okupe recounts cancer battle, newfound life as evangelist of Christ

Doyin Okupe recounts cancer battle, newfound life as evangelist of Christ

Amid surging inflation, CBN raises interest rate to 26.25%

Amid surging inflation, CBN raises interest rate to 26.25%

Peter Obi endorses Abure's LP NWC as exit rumour fades

Peter Obi endorses Abure's LP NWC as exit rumour fades

Our current interest is Nigeria's survival not 2027 elections - Peter Obi

Our current interest is Nigeria's survival not 2027 elections - Peter Obi

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The school’s front gate. Photo: Facebook/ Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH)

6 more abducted students from CUSTECH Kogi rescued, 4 still missing

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus [PDP]

Court sets July 15 for judgment in suits against ex-PDP chairman, Secondus

Peter Obi, Aitku Abubakar, Sule Lamido and Bukola Saraki [X, formerly Twitter]

Reasons behind Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, Saraki, Lamido revealed

Gas explosion (File photo)

Explosion rocks SPDC gas plant at Gbarain, Bayelsa