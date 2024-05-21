Rivers crisis: Fubara confirms not being in charge for over 8 months

Speaking on Tuesday at the Egbeda Community Secondary School field, during the inauguration of internal road projects in Emohua Local Government Area, which Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori inaugurated, Fubara emphasised that the visible projects were completed within four months.

He highlighted that good governance, services, and projects were provided efficiently and cost-effectively.

According to Daily Trust, he said, “We are just starting, but I assure you of more attention. If in four months, we can do this, and we are getting this level of applause, you can imagine what will happen when we do one year of our record time, two years of our own record time, Rivers State would have experienced something different from the regular governance.

“I know why I said four months. We started full governance in February 2024. That was when we started taking decisions, when we started confronting governance. And I am proud to say that our people are happy with what we have done.”

The governor promised his administration would continue implementing projects that benefit the people.

He mentioned that the Egbeda Internal Roads Project was completed to meet the residents’ needs by making them happy and addressing the area’s long-standing flooding issues.