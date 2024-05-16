ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fubara vows to end era of fiscal recklessness in Rivers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fubara expressed displeasure at recent attacks on his supporters by hoodlums allegedly backed by outgoing Local Government Council chairmen in the state.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers

Recommended articles

Fubara made the vow while declaring the commencement of construction of ₦80.3 billion 33.5-kilometre Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road dual carriageway and bridge project in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers.

He assured the people that his government was dedicated to serving their interests and emphasised that no distraction would deter it from serving that objective.

“So, I assure you that every Kobo will be accounted for in Rivers State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are people that are transparent; that are ready to serve in line with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Fubara expressed displeasure at recent attacks on his supporters by hoodlums allegedly backed by outgoing Local Government Council chairmen in the state.

He warned that those who attack innocent citizens in the name of politics would not be forgiven and would pay for their crimes.

It is unfortunate that after we inaugurated the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road project on Tuesday and left, some people went there and attacked our people.

“There is no need for that. Nobody has a monopoly on violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I should even be the one to come out and shout that I will do this and that, but I have not done so because both sides (people) belong to me.

“So, I am advising those people who call themselves local government chairmen and that have few days in office, to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner,” Fubara said.

The governor also highlighted the transient nature of political power and urged politicians to act with caution.

“Politics will come and go, but we will still live our lives. If you deliberately hurt anybody because of expressing your useless support, nobody will forgive you.

“I have been the target of abuse as the Governor who doesn’t know what to do with power, but have I said anything?

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, I am begging everyone to conduct themselves properly because I do not want anything that will bring problems in this state,” he said.

Regarding the project, Fubara explained that the Elele-Egbeda-Omoku Road and Bridge project would be financed from the state’s Internal Generated Revenue (IGR).

He said that 50 per cent of the project cost had already been paid and assured that it would be completed within 24 months.

The governor said the contractor, Craneburg Construction Company, had affirmed to completing the project within the specified timeframe outlined in the contract agreement.

“We are constructing this road out of our genuine commitment to serve the people, not because we have any economic interest here,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator John Mbata, a former member of the House of Representatives, praised the potential economic impact of the road when completed.

He applauded Fubara’s peaceful approach and leadership style of inclusiveness and consultation with all stakeholders in the state.

“We have moved away from the time when the governor of the state is seen as a god and demanded worship.

“We are now having a governor that has become a symbol and a rallying point for the people,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Power Supply: FG to pay ₦130bn as part of gas supply debt – Minister

Power Supply: FG to pay ₦130bn as part of gas supply debt – Minister

Fubara vows to end era of fiscal recklessness in Rivers

Fubara vows to end era of fiscal recklessness in Rivers

Labour opposes FG’s plans to use ₦19.6trn pension fund to build infrastructure

Labour opposes FG’s plans to use ₦19.6trn pension fund to build infrastructure

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.208trn FAAC revenue for April

FG, states, LGs share ₦1.208trn FAAC revenue for April

FG announces date for students loan application portal opening

FG announces date for students loan application portal opening

5 Rivers ex-commissioners give reasons for leaving Fubara's cabinet

5 Rivers ex-commissioners give reasons for leaving Fubara's cabinet

ASUU set for showdown with FG over salary arrears, declares 'No Pay, No Work'

ASUU set for showdown with FG over salary arrears, declares 'No Pay, No Work'

Those grumbling about new tariff don't pay electricity bills - Power minister

Those grumbling about new tariff don't pay electricity bills - Power minister

Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces [NAN]

MoD hands 20 APCs to Nigerian Armed Forces' to confront security challenges

Power outage in a community [Meta AI]

Badagry residents decry EKEDC's failure to restore power despite payment

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) seals hotels, event centre and other business premises over unpaid taxes [NAN]

KADIRS shuts 2 hotels, event centre, others for ₦422.6m unpaid taxes

The Nigerian Senate [Facebook]

Senate approves death penalty for drug traffickers