Ex-APC chieftain demands Wike, Egbetokun's resignation over Rivers crisis

Segun Adeyemi

The ex-APC spokesman urged all patriotic Nigerians, including former leaders and union heads, to rally against the violence and demand justice for those responsible for the attacks.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun.
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook]

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, October 8, Frank expressed his condolences to Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the people of Rivers State over the "unfortunate incident."

Frank accused Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun and Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike of complicity, asserting they should resign and be held accountable for the violence.

He claimed that "no sooner did the IGP order the withdrawal of policemen from the council secretariats than the hoodlums descended on them," indicating a failure of the police to prevent the attacks.

READ ALSO: 'My name was only mentioned' - Fubara questions Tinubu's stance on Rivers crisis

While welcoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's directive for police intervention, Frank criticised the response as "coming too late" and biased in favour of Wike, who he alleges has threatened to destabilise the state.

"Wike has been boasting that he has the President's blessings to destabilise Governor Fubara's administration," Frank noted, calling the situation "highly unfortunate."

Frank urged all patriotic Nigerians, including former leaders and union heads, to rally against the violence and demand justice for those responsible for the attacks.

He also called on the United Nations to intervene, insisting that the perpetrators of the violence must be brought to justice.

