'My name was only mentioned' - Fubara questions Tinubu's stance on Rivers crisis

Segun Adeyemi

The Rivers governor requested that the security arrangement for LG officials be reconsidered, hoping the Inspector General's recent intervention would provide stability.

Governor Sim Fubara and President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
The unrest followed the swearing-in of newly elected LG chairmen and subsequent clashes in multiple areas of the state.

During an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today, Fubara voiced unease about Tinubu's public appeal, which specifically urged him and Rivers' political leaders to exercise restraint amid the crisis.

"I do not have any issue with [the President's intervention]. But I am a bit concerned when my name was only mentioned," Fubara said.

Violence erupted in at least four LG areas, with buildings in Eleme, Ikwerre, and Emohua set ablaze and gunfire in Ahoada East, reportedly as political tensions flared between newly installed officials and opposition forces.

Fubara cited the recent police withdrawal from all 23 LG secretariats as a key factor enabling these attacks, suggesting the absence of security might have left the facilities vulnerable to vandalism.

"Maybe as a result of [the police] pulling their men out… they [hoodlums] took advantage of the situation," he explained.

"I was never of the opinion that the police should pull out completely," he clarified, urging that security measures be reinforced for LG staff to perform their duties safely.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

