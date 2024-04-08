Presidency rolls out feedback platform for Nigerians

Hadiza Bala-Usman, the President's Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination, revealed this during the launch event in Abuja on Monday, April 8, 2024.

As quoted by Punch, she said, “The platform is available as a web link (app.cdcu.gov.ng) and will be available as an app for download in the next few months."

Bala-Usman stated that the unveiling marks the end of a lengthy process initiated by Tinubu’s announcement of ministerial evaluation plans during the Cabinet Retreat last November.

In detailing the achievement of key performance indicators, the presidential aide noted that the CDCU engaged in numerous bilateral meetings with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies over six weeks.

The identified eight priority areas include reforming the economy to ensure sustained and inclusive growth, bolstering national security for stability and prosperity, enhancing agricultural output to attain food security, and harnessing energy and natural resources for sustainable development.

Additionally, the focus is on improving infrastructure and transportation to facilitate growth, prioritising education, health, and social investment as fundamental pillars of development, accelerating diversification through industrialisation, digitisation, creative arts, manufacturing, and innovation, and enhancing governance to ensure efficient service delivery.

During a TVC interview last October, Bala-Usman disclosed that the Federal Government intends to focus on involving citizens in ministerial evaluations to ensure Nigerian participation.