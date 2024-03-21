President Tinubu calls for restraint in legislature for efficiency

Tinubu said that this would result to efficiency and effective service delivery as well as promote good governance and accountability.

The President made the call at the breaking of Ramadan fast with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the leadership of the House on Wednesday in Abuja.

"I have been watching various committees summoning ministers and heads of agencies. I have complained to the Speaker. Let these people do the job. We are not saying that you are not influential. We are not saying you cannot do your oversight.

“But consider the primary duty of each agency, its personnel, or the responsibilities of the Governor of the Central Bank or the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to you and the entire nation.

"If they are distracted or disturbed, maybe we will shift parliamentary sitting all through the night. We must find a way to accommodate one another. This is an appeal to you.

“See if you can accept representatives in some instances or even documentations,’’ the President said.

Tinubu also lauded the cordial working relationship between the executive and the legislature since his assumption of office, adding that he has confidence in the ability of the National Assembly to uphold good governance.

He said that the harmonious working relationship had resulted in the passage of several bills aimed at improving the welfare of Nigerians. The President urged the legislators not to forget their constituencies and to take advantage of the holy month of Ramadan to show compassion and support the less privileged in society.

"We are making sacrifices for the country, and we are assuring citizens that there is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel.

"We must have faith, and please do not forget your constituencies and remember what they are going through.

"I cannot thank you enough for what you are doing, but it is for our country. There is nothing personal about this. It is for Nigeria, and we have no other country but Nigeria,’’ the President stated.

On the recent dastardly killing of soldiers on national duty in Delta State, the President while expressing his heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved, pledged that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes would never be in vain.

"In responding to distress calls, they met the end of their lives in a savage manner. Let us work to sympathise and symbolise the fact that they are worth the sacrifices they have made for Nigeria.

"We salute all our men and women in uniform, and we sympathise with them. I will soon make further pronouncements, but they must have a befitting burial and national honours,’’ the President said.

In his remarks, the Speaker emphasised the importance of forgiveness, generosity, and prayers during Ramadan and called for unity in the nation and support for Tinubu.

"I want to urge us to use this month to increase our good deeds and minimise our bad deeds,’’ he stated.

Reflecting on the 10 months of this administration, the Speaker noted that the executive and the legislature have continued to work in synergy for the progress of the country.