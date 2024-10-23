Ex-lawmaker Farouk Lawan breaks silence after release from Kuje Prison

Lawan, who was convicted for his role in a bribery scandal related to the 2012 fuel subsidy regime, expressed deep gratitude to Allah for his release.

In a statement issued shortly after leaving Kuje, the ex-lawmaker reflected on his time in custody and what lay ahead.

“Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah,” Lawan said, beginning his message of thanksgiving. “Today marks the start of a new chapter in my life as I leave Kuje Custodial Centre. I am immensely thankful to Allah SWT for guiding me through this trial.”

Lawan’s legal troubles began during his tenure as chairman of the House of Representatives’ fuel subsidy committee.

In 2012, Nigerian oil magnate Femi Otedola accused Lawan of soliciting a $3 million bribe to remove his company’s name from a list of firms implicated in the fuel subsidy fraud. Although Otedola claimed Lawan received $500,000 as part of the deal, the former legislator denied any wrongdoing.

After a prolonged legal battle, Lawan was convicted of the charges and sentenced to five years in prison. Now released, he looks forward to a fresh start, though he remains controversial due to his involvement in one of Nigeria’s most high-profile bribery cases.