ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

BREAKING: Former lawmaker Farouk Lawan released after serving 5-year jail term

Segun Adeyemi

A video circulated on Tuesday, October 22, showing the moment of Lawan's release from Kuje prison sparked renewed discussions about corruption and accountability in Nigerian governance.

Ex-House of Reps lawmaker, Farouk Lawan. [Vangauard]
Ex-House of Reps lawmaker, Farouk Lawan. [Vangauard]

Recommended articles

Lawan, once a key figure in Nigerian politics, was convicted in 2021 of accepting a $500,000 bribe from Femi Otedola, Chairman of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd.

The Supreme Court affirmed Lawan's sentence earlier this year, upholding the Court of Appeal's ruling.

The unanimous decision by a five-member panel of justices cemented Lawan's conviction on count three of the three-count charge brought against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice John Okoro wrote the lead judgment, which was delivered by Justice Tijjani Abubakar and dismissed Lawan's appeal.

In its ruling, the apex court found no merit in the appeal. "The evidence was overwhelming, and the judgment of the Court of Appeal stands," the court concluded.

Lawan's legal battle ended with the confirmation of his five-year sentence for corruption, a high-profile case that sent ripples through Nigeria's political landscape.

A video circulated on Tuesday, October 22, showing the moment of Lawan's release from Kuje prison sparked renewed discussions about corruption and accountability in Nigerian governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawan, who once chaired the House Committee on Fuel Subsidy, was a prominent figure before his conviction, which marked a significant fall from grace.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu Pledges Support for Education and Youth Empowerment

Tinubu Pledges Support for Education and Youth Empowerment

Wike Calls for Tight Security for FCTA Demolition Team in Lugbe

Wike Calls for Tight Security for FCTA Demolition Team in Lugbe

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

FG Launches ‘Green Money Project’ to Support 100,000 Young Farmers

FG Launches ‘Green Money Project’ to Support 100,000 Young Farmers

First Lady Says We Need Different Strategies to Fight Cybercrime

First Lady Says We Need Different Strategies to Fight Cybercrime

Wike declares war on beggars in Abuja

Wike declares war on beggars in Abuja

Governor Otti approves new minimum wage for Abia workers

Governor Otti approves new minimum wage for Abia workers

WAEC announces date to commence WASSCE CBT exams

WAEC announces date to commence WASSCE CBT exams

BREAKING: Former lawmaker Farouk Lawan released after serving 5-year jail term

BREAKING: Former lawmaker Farouk Lawan released after serving 5-year jail term

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Facebook]

Shettima on FG policies: 'We feel the pain of the poor, but have no option'

Dele Momodu. [Facebook]

'No light at tunnel's end' - Momodu sceptical of Tinubu's economic plans

The Nigeria power grid collapsed for the second time in less than 24 hours. [Getty Images]

Power grid collapses twice in 24 hours, affects millions of households

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Getty Images]

'No going back' - W'Bank charges Tinubu to sustain ongoing reforms amid hardship