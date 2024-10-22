BREAKING: Former lawmaker Farouk Lawan released after serving 5-year jail term

Lawan, once a key figure in Nigerian politics, was convicted in 2021 of accepting a $500,000 bribe from Femi Otedola, Chairman of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd.

The Supreme Court affirmed Lawan's sentence earlier this year, upholding the Court of Appeal's ruling.

The unanimous decision by a five-member panel of justices cemented Lawan's conviction on count three of the three-count charge brought against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice John Okoro wrote the lead judgment, which was delivered by Justice Tijjani Abubakar and dismissed Lawan's appeal.

In its ruling, the apex court found no merit in the appeal. "The evidence was overwhelming, and the judgment of the Court of Appeal stands," the court concluded.

Lawan's legal battle ended with the confirmation of his five-year sentence for corruption, a high-profile case that sent ripples through Nigeria's political landscape.

A video circulated on Tuesday, October 22, showing the moment of Lawan's release from Kuje prison sparked renewed discussions about corruption and accountability in Nigerian governance.

ADVERTISEMENT