Ibrahim Lamorde: Ex-EFCC boss to be buried today

His burial rites are scheduled for today (Tuesday), May 29, in Abuja.

Isa Pantami, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, announced the details on his X handle.

He wrote, “The Jana’iza prayer of our late father, brother and Uncle DIG Ibrahim LAMORDE mni and Former Chairman of EFCC is coming up Tuesday 28/05/2024 at the National Mosque Abuja by 1:30 pm in sha Allah, immediately after Zuhr!”

The late EFCC boss was said to have died of a kidney stone.

Born on December 20, 1962, Lamorde had a notable career in law enforcement, commencing with his enrollment in the Nigerian Police Force in 1986.

He pursued his education at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Kaduna State, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology in 1984.

Over the years, he ascended the ranks, culminating in his retirement as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021.

Lamorde gained prominence, particularly during his tenure as the chairman of the EFCC from 2011 to 2015, during which he spearheaded numerous high-profile anti-corruption investigations.

