ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former EFCC chairman, Lamorde dies in Cairo after surgery complications

Nurudeen Shotayo

Lamorde had travelled to Egypt for a different issue but decided to run a routine medical checkup after which the doctors advised him to do surgery on an ailment.

Ibrahim Lamorde: Ex-EFCC chairman dies in Cairo after surgery complications
Ibrahim Lamorde: Ex-EFCC chairman dies in Cairo after surgery complications

Recommended articles

Lamorde reportedly breathed his last around 03 am local time in Egypt on Sunday, May 26, 2024, three days after going under the knife for an ailment.

The erstwhile anti-graft commission boss had travelled to the North African country for a different course. However, he decided to make a stop at the hospital for a quick medical job.

After the check-up, the doctors picked up an ailment and advised the deceased to do surgery to which he agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

The process had been deemed a success until Lamorde reportedly developed complications three days later and died, family sources told The Cable.

The deceased stirred the EFCC ship for three years between 2012 and 2015.

Former EFCC chairman, Lamorde dies in Cairo after surgery complications [PT]
Former EFCC chairman, Lamorde dies in Cairo after surgery complications [PT] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Lamorde took over the reins at the EFCC in an acting capacity, succeeding Farida Waziri after the latter was kicked out by then-President Goodluck Jonathan in November 2011.

On February 15, 2012, the deceased's appointment was confirmed by the Nigerian Senate, making him the third substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency after pioneer chairman Nuhu Ribadu and Waziri.

Born on December 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa state, Lamorde attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, where he graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology in 1984.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1986 and retired as a deputy inspector-general.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ghanaians studying in Morocco risk eviction over delayed stipends

Ghanaians studying in Morocco risk eviction over delayed stipends

Former EFCC chairman, Lamorde dies in Cairo after surgery complications

Former EFCC chairman, Lamorde dies in Cairo after surgery complications

Nigerians are being left to suffer in prison, but people are working to fix the mess

Nigerians are being left to suffer in prison, but people are working to fix the mess

FG backed deposed Emir's attempt to take over Sanusi's palace, Atiku slams Tinubu

FG backed deposed Emir's attempt to take over Sanusi's palace, Atiku slams Tinubu

Whatever affects Kano, affects Nigeria - Dethroned Emir warns authorities

Whatever affects Kano, affects Nigeria - Dethroned Emir warns authorities

Pastor wants parents to report children who can't explain their source of wealth

Pastor wants parents to report children who can't explain their source of wealth

Obi beats Buhari, Tinubu to emerge 'most impactful 4th Republic politician'

Obi beats Buhari, Tinubu to emerge 'most impactful 4th Republic politician'

Kano residents unbothered by emirship tussle, carry on normal activities

Kano residents unbothered by emirship tussle, carry on normal activities

Again, Third Mainland Bridge section closed for repairs

Again, Third Mainland Bridge section closed for repairs

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC

Sunshine [Family Health Care of Siouxland]

Nigerians should expect 3 days of thunderstorms and sunshine nationwide

President Bola Tinubu mourns President Ebrahim Raisi [Pulse.ng]

He was committed to Iran's development - Tinubu mourns President Raisi's death