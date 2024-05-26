Former EFCC chairman, Lamorde dies in Cairo after surgery complications

Lamorde reportedly breathed his last around 03 am local time in Egypt on Sunday, May 26, 2024, three days after going under the knife for an ailment.

The erstwhile anti-graft commission boss had travelled to the North African country for a different course. However, he decided to make a stop at the hospital for a quick medical job.

After the check-up, the doctors picked up an ailment and advised the deceased to do surgery to which he agreed.

The process had been deemed a success until Lamorde reportedly developed complications three days later and died, family sources told The Cable.

The deceased stirred the EFCC ship for three years between 2012 and 2015.

Lamorde took over the reins at the EFCC in an acting capacity, succeeding Farida Waziri after the latter was kicked out by then-President Goodluck Jonathan in November 2011.

On February 15, 2012, the deceased's appointment was confirmed by the Nigerian Senate, making him the third substantive chairman of the anti-graft agency after pioneer chairman Nuhu Ribadu and Waziri.

Born on December 20, 1962, in Mubi, Adamawa state, Lamorde attended Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, where he graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology in 1984.