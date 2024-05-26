EFCC 'shocked' by death of former chairman, Lamorde

Its Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that the commission was devastated by his death.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that Lamorde died on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt at 61.

”EFCC received with shock the sudden death of one of its former Executive Chairmen, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Lamorde, pioneer Director of Operations and third substantive Chairman of the EFCC between Feb. 15, 2012, and Nov. 9, 2015, served the nation actively as a focused and gallant anti- graft fighter.

”He will be sorely missed both at the EFCC and the nation at large.