Outrage as Ekiti lawmakers plan Canadian retreat despite nationwide hardship

Segun Adeyemi

The lawmakers expressed their intention to use the trip as a platform to encourage members of the Ekiti diaspora to invest in their home state.

Ekiti State House of Assembly. [Facebook]
Ekiti State House of Assembly. [Facebook]

The purpose of this trip, detailed in a letter signed by Titilope Agbede, Clerk of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, is to bolster legislators' skills in navigating policy complexities and to engage with the Ekiti Kete Association in Canada.

The letter addressed to Barrister Adesina, President of Ekiti Kete Canada, clarified that the retreat aims to foster cultural ties and promote governance improvements for Ekiti's citizens.

"The retreat aims to equip the legislators with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the complexities of policy implementation challenges," it stated.

READ ALSO: Shettima needs new aircraft, his life at risk, Borno Speaker raises alarm

Additionally, the Ekiti lawmakers plan to meet with Ekiti Kete members in the diaspora, hoping the visit will "foster cultural development and share experiences that can promote Ekiti State and good governance."

Lawmakers underscored that the trip is self-funded in response to growing concerns about using public funds amidst economic difficulties.

One legislator explained, "It is a self-sponsored trip on inter-parliamentary capacity building and leadership training in Canada. It's open to honourable members across the 36 states, not limited to Ekiti State alone."

Further justifying the move, the lawmaker noted that 27 names appeared on the circulating document, though Ekiti has only 26 members, emphasising that attendance is voluntary and self-funded.

According to Sahara Reporters, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, backed the retreat's merit, noting that only those capable of personally financing the trip would attend.

Through his Special Adviser on Media statement, Aribasoye described the trip as an investment in governance improvement.

READ ALSO: 'I can't afford eggs anymore' - Ex-gov laments over economic hardship

"This exchange offers our legislators invaluable insights into best practices and innovative governance strategies that will ultimately benefit the people of Ekiti State," he said.

He added, "By investing in their own growth, these members are investing in the future of our state."

Aribasoye also responded to public scepticism, pointing out that the Assembly's recent recognition as the "best state assembly in ICT integration" was partly achieved due to continuous exposure to local and international learning opportunities.

"A legislature that is not exposed couldn't have clinched our recent feat as the best state assembly in ICT integration," he remarked.

Aribasoye stressed the crucial role of this type of legislative investment, stating, "This is not the first of such trips, and I don't pray it'll be the last."

"We are to also use the opportunity to woe Ekiti Kete in Canada to come back home and invest," added one lawmaker.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have condemned the Ekiti lawmakers' proposed foreign trip and described it as a waste of resources despite claims that it was self-sponsored.

It was confirmed that some lawmakers would be going with their spouses for the retreat in Canada.

Reacting via X, @FemiOguntayo2 wrote, "Well, let’s all look at the bright side to this tho.😀

"Let’s hope they learn one or two things in Canada that will benefit our dear State coz they clearly need it.

"But, going with their spouses tho…?😪"

@imOlatunj wrote, "Instead of that why not enroll them into Afe Babalola University to learn some leadership and governing courses. Most of our politicians dont know why they are holding a post."

@Nnekabusybody simply wrote, "If shameless were a group of people."

@djokaymegamixer wrote, "The poverty level in Ekiti is very visible, and the people's standard of living is on a steady decline, yet the state's meagre resources are being spent in this manner. It's really unfortunate that we continue to have these self-centred ruiners at the helm of affairs."

