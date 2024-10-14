ADVERTISEMENT
'I can't afford eggs anymore' - Ex-gov laments over economic hardship

Segun Adeyemi

He proposed that the president convene an emergency meeting with his economic team to reassess policies impacting the cost of living.

Gabriel Suswam [Daily Trust]
Speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily, Suswam expressed his frustration with skyrocketing prices, especially the unprecedented cost of basic items like eggs.

"A crate of eggs that was less than 1,000 is now 10,000," he revealed. "So it means that me and you can't afford to eat eggs in our houses."

He emphasised that the recent price hikes, which have impacted many essential goods, are affecting everyday Nigerians and public figures alike, creating a shared sense of hardship.

READ ALSO: I can't afford to buy diesel - former minister laments

Suswam went on to point out that these economic struggles extend beyond food prices.

"People cannot transport themselves to their offices," he said, reflecting the strain felt by many workers who now find daily commutes financially challenging.

He stressed that these conditions are eroding the livelihoods of countless Nigerians.

The senator urged President Bola Tinubu to take immediate action to address these economic issues.

He proposed that the president convene an emergency meeting with his economic team to reassess policies impacting the cost of living.

READ ALSO: Nigerians struggle as electricity bills consume over half of minimum wage

According to Suswam, this approach could offer much-needed relief to Nigerians across all sectors, allowing them to meet basic needs without excessive financial strain.

"We need to look beyond just economics and think about the everyday lives of people struggling to feed their families and get to work," he added, underscoring his call for a swift, people-focused response to the country's worsening economic conditions.

NNPP members reject Kwankwaso’s leadership as APC faces mass defections in Kano

Niger Govt unveils plans to cut housing costs for residents to build at their pace

RCCG overseer Adeboye appoints ex-UNILAG VC as Redeemer’s University pro-chancellor

Federal lawmaker renovates 3 schools in Aba to boost education sector

Lagos residents in panic as 2-storey building collapses

LASEMA confirms no casualties in Orile-Iganmu building collapse

Fayose urges Atiku to step aside - 'Peter Obi now voice of opposition'

Oluwo wants to be addressed as 'His Imperial Majesty'

