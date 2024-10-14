'I can't afford eggs anymore' - Ex-gov laments over economic hardship

Recommended articles
Speaking on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily, Suswam expressed his frustration with skyrocketing prices, especially the unprecedented cost of basic items like eggs.
"A crate of eggs that was less than ₦1,000 is now ₦10,000," he revealed. "So it means that me and you can't afford to eat eggs in our houses."
He emphasised that the recent price hikes, which have impacted many essential goods, are affecting everyday Nigerians and public figures alike, creating a shared sense of hardship.
Suswam went on to point out that these economic struggles extend beyond food prices.
"People cannot transport themselves to their offices," he said, reflecting the strain felt by many workers who now find daily commutes financially challenging.
He stressed that these conditions are eroding the livelihoods of countless Nigerians.
Message to Tinubu
The senator urged President Bola Tinubu to take immediate action to address these economic issues.
He proposed that the president convene an emergency meeting with his economic team to reassess policies impacting the cost of living.
According to Suswam, this approach could offer much-needed relief to Nigerians across all sectors, allowing them to meet basic needs without excessive financial strain.
"We need to look beyond just economics and think about the everyday lives of people struggling to feed their families and get to work," he added, underscoring his call for a swift, people-focused response to the country's worsening economic conditions.