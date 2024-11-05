ADVERTISEMENT
Does Tinubu hate northerners?: Atiku’s ex-aide Bwala speaks

Segun Adeyemi



Mr Daniel Bwala, former spokesman for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, addressing State House correspondents, after paying a solidarity visit to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday. [NAN]


Addressing this sensitive issue, Bwala clarified that Tinubu does not harbour animosity toward the region.

Bwala's comments emerged in the wake of a public outcry over the arraignment of undernourished young protesters involved in recent #EndBadGovernance demonstrations.

The detainees, mostly minors, faced charges that sparked widespread condemnation. Following the backlash, President Tinubu directed the immediate release of the arrested protesters.

While commending the president's intervention, Bwala expressed concerns over how Tinubu's northern allies might influence public opinion.

"The president @officialABAT does not hate Northern Nigeria; neither does the North hate President Tinubu. It seems the northerners around the president are either creating the impression or fueling it," Bwala posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He advised Tinubu to adopt "unconventional approaches" in engaging northern elites, hinting that "the conventional access is being manipulated."

Bwala's statements have underscored the complexities of regional dynamics within the government, highlighting calls for Tinubu to bridge perceptions to reinforce national unity.

Some see the recent protester release directive as a positive step, though many await further actions to solidify Tinubu's stance on inclusivity across Nigeria.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng





