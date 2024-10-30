Court grants ₦500k bail for Abia lawmaker accused of assaulting Bolt driver

The incident, which occurred on October 27 in Abuja's Maitama district, involved Ikwechegh slapping and verbally abusing the driver over a package delivery dispute, as captured in a viral video that sparked widespread outrage on social media.

During the court proceedings held at a magistrate court in Kuje, Abuja, Ikwechegh faced three charges, including assault and threats to life.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges brought by the Inspector-General of Police's office.

In response to the charges, his legal counsel made an oral bail application, which Magistrate Abubakar Umar Sai'id granted.

The magistrate stipulated that Ikwechegh must provide two sureties, each worth ₦500,000, who reside within the court's jurisdiction and can present utility bills as proof of residence.

This ruling allows the embattled representative to remain free pending the next hearing, scheduled for November 8, 2024.