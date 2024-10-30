Abia lawmaker set for arraignment over assault on Abuja Bolt driver

The court appearance follows his alleged assault on an Abuja-based Bolt driver, identified as Stephen Abuwatseya, during an incident on October 27.

The investigation, led by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Investigation Unit, comes in response to a viral video showing Ikwechegh physically attacking Abuwatseya.

The video has sparked widespread public criticism, with Nigerians condemning the lawmaker’s conduct.

Prominent activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju, representing the Bolt driver, confirmed the arraignment, stating, “We are on our way to Kuje Magistrate Court for the arraignment of the honourable member who assaulted our client, Mr. Steven, a Bolt driver.”

Adeyanju encouraged media presence at the hearing to witness the proceedings.

Amid the controversy, Ikwechegh has issued a public apology, acknowledging the harm caused and pledging full cooperation with police investigations.

“I am deeply remorseful for my actions and am committed to taking responsibility,” he stated. The lawmaker further revealed he is undergoing counseling in an effort to address his behaviour.