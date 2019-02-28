Adesina, while speaking on a program on Arise TV on Thursday, February 28, said President Buhari will not spend much time in choosing his cabinet members.

" One thing about governance is that the first mandate was for four years.

"That mandate lapses on May 29, and shortly before May 29, the president is likely going to officially dissolve his government. That is the way it is usually done," the spokesperson said.

Adesina added that " He says thank you to everybody that he has called to work with him and then he dissolves that government officially.

“Then when he is inaugurated for a second time, he now reconstitutes a government; he appoints his personal aides, he forms his cabinet, he appoints other people to fill other positions."

The President attracted widespread criticism after it took him 6 months to announce his cabinet members when he assumed office in 2015.

Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won his second term bid to remain in power having polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 11,262,978 in the presidential election held on Saturday, February 23.