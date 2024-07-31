FG issues fresh economic update ahead of nationwide protest

Edun reassured the public that peaceful and orderly protests are respected, highlighting concerns about maintaining the economic momentum achieved over the past 15 months.

"President Tinubu is a democrat to the core. He believes in federalism, freedom of speech, and human rights," Edun stated.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja attended by Pulse on Wednesday, July 31, he acknowledged the high cost of living but stressed that this issue is global, impacted by wars in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, and the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Edun highlighted significant economic progress, noting, "The economy has been turned around and saved from the precipice."

He credited the diligent application of technology and new processes for doubling the federal government's revenue compared to the first half of 2023.

"Costs are now under control, spending is visible and accountable, and the money of Nigerians is being well spent," he added.

Issues of inflation in essential food commodities

Pulse Nigeria

Addressing food prices, Edun pointed to growth in agriculture, industry, and ICT technology.

He emphasised that the reforms, though initially raising costs, are beginning to show benefits.

"Agriculture, which was negative, has started growing again," he remarked.

Edun assured that the burden of reforms would not fall on the poorest, citing measures to support agriculture, small and large industries, and direct payments to households.

Interventions in transport systems

Pulse Nigeria

He mentioned ongoing efforts to provide financing at 9% for transportation costs and the rollout of CNG buses.