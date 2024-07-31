Federal Government aims to convert 1 million petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027

Michael Oluwagbemi, the Programme Manager of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) Initiative, made this known at the "Park to Park” CNG Mobilisation Programme and signing of MoU with some conversion centres and distribution of free CNG conversion kits in Abuja.

The programme was organised by the Pi-CNG.

"We are here to commemorate the handing over the physical conversion materials, especially to our conversion centre partners.

“President Bola Tinubu has given us the mandate, to convert one million commercial vehicles in the next two years.

“Today is just the beginning for this region that include the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa State, Niger and Kogi.

“We are here to hand over this conversion kits to different stakeholders like National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and many others.

“We had seven conversion centres last year, but now, we have over 120 across the country. We are also partnering with the private sector to ensure availability of CNG refuelling stations across the country," Oluwagbemi said.

He further explained that the stakeholders would participate in the conversion programme by nominating vehicles of their members to be converted at the centres. The Pi-CNG Programme Manager said that Nigeria is sitting on a pillow of gas, which is cheaper and more reliable to power transportation.

“It will lead to between 40 and 70% savings for road transport users or operators. The operators will pass on the savings they are realising to the consumers.

“This will lead to reduction in the price of transportation of goods, people and services.

“It is also worthy to note that we are focusing on mass transit which forms about 90% of the transport operators.

“But I can assure you that the private sector and some conversion partners are developing financing programmes to enable private sector, especially employees who earn regular salary to be able to get this opportunity as well.

“It will go round, but, we are focusing on mass transit. And in the agreement, we have iron clause concerning its utilisation and protection of the materials. We are properly tracking them,” Oluwagbemi stated.

He also stressed that there are proper certifications to ensure that vehicles are properly converted and reliable, adding that after conversion, the vehicle will be running on petrol and gas alternatively.

“However, our intent is for them to run on gas as the number of gas stations becomes more available in this region”.

Also speaking Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin, the Global Vice-President of International Transport Federation, urged members of transport unions and others to use the opportunity and be CNG compliant.

“They should also be patient and support the current administration. By the time the CNG start working, everything will come down including price of transportation and food stuff”.

Similarly, the NARTO National President, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal commended Tinubu, adding that, the Pi-CNG was a good development.

“This is one of the initiatives of President Tinubu and the initiative is trying to carry all stakeholders along. Please, Nigerians should be patient with Tinubu”.

NAN reports that on May 13, in line with his commitment to ensure energy security, drive utility, and cut high fuel costs, president Tinubu directed the mandatory procurement of compressed-natural-gas-powered vehicles by all government ministries, departments, and agencies.

The president’s directive is also in furtherance of Nigeria’s effort to transition to cleaner energy as CNG-enabled vehicles have been adjudged to produce lower emissions, even as they present a more affordable alternative for Nigerian energy consumers.

Addressing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Tinubu affirmed that there is no turning back in the energy reforms initiated by his administration.

“This nation will not progress forward if we continue to dance on the same spot. We have the will to drive the implementation of CNG adoption across the country, and we must set the example as public officials in leading the way to that prosperous future that we are working to achieve for our people.

”It starts with us, and in seeing that we are serious, Nigerians will follow our lead,” he added.