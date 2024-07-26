Oluremi Tinubu tasks Nigerian youths to start farming

During a visit from the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADFUND) management team, she highlighted the importance of initiating programs encouraging young Nigerians to become farmers despite urbanisation challenges.

"We have a lot to show our youth, and I believe the time is now," Tinubu stated.

"There is a huge disconnect between reality and fiction. There is a need to catch them young and have them do right. Once the children get it, it would be easy to bring it home."

She elaborated on the upcoming Young Farmers Club, an initiative by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) that aims to instil agricultural skills in public primary and secondary school students.

"My being here is to support my husband and ensure we are able to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people and see what we can do, especially for the women and youth," she added.

NADFUND's Executive Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim, praised the First Lady's agricultural programs, including the Women in Agric Support Program (WASP), the Young Farmers Club, and the #Every Home a Garden competition.

