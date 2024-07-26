ADVERTISEMENT
Oluremi Tinubu tasks Nigerian youths to start farming

Segun Adeyemi

She elaborated on the upcoming Young Farmers Club, an initiative by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) that aims to instil agricultural skills in public primary and secondary school students.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images]
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/Getty Images]

During a visit from the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADFUND) management team, she highlighted the importance of initiating programs encouraging young Nigerians to become farmers despite urbanisation challenges.

"We have a lot to show our youth, and I believe the time is now," Tinubu stated.

"There is a huge disconnect between reality and fiction. There is a need to catch them young and have them do right. Once the children get it, it would be easy to bring it home."

"My being here is to support my husband and ensure we are able to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people and see what we can do, especially for the women and youth," she added.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X]
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. [Facebook/X]

NADFUND's Executive Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim, praised the First Lady's agricultural programs, including the Women in Agric Support Program (WASP), the Young Farmers Club, and the #Every Home a Garden competition.

"The competition and your own garden show exemplary leadership from you. This further emphasises that ensuring food security is everyone's responsibility," he remarked.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

