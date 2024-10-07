ADVERTISEMENT
Akwa Ibom governor breaks silence over daughter's role as First Lady

Segun Adeyemi

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno [Twitter:@_PastorUmoEno]

Clarifying the situation during a recent visit by Nigeria's First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, Eno underscored that First Ladies are never appointed but are naturally positioned alongside governors.

Governor Eno's wife, Mrs Patience Umo Eno, tragically passed away on 26 September 2024, with her family by her side.

As a result, the governor has asked his daughter, who served as her mother's special assistant, to coordinate the Office of the First Lady, ensuring the continuity of essential social projects.

Eno explained the decision as a family comfort and a practical solution, stating, "Appointing her as the coordinator is not an appointment of a First Lady. You don't appoint a First Lady."

READ ALSO: My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno

He elaborated, "In light of this sad situation, it is not only proper but also comforting and assuring for the daughter, who had been her closest assistant, to coordinate the lofty programmes of the office."

With Mrs Obareki as coordinator, the governor emphasised that his late wife's signature initiative, the "Golden Initiative For All," which supports women, the elderly, and vulnerable groups, would continue uninterrupted.

He highlighted his daughter's qualifications for the role, citing her experience, education, and long-standing involvement in these projects.

Governor Eno's comments aimed to provide clarity, noting, "First Ladies come with the governor. This isn't a political appointment but a natural continuation."

Segun Adeyemi

