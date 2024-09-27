Akwa Ibom Governor's wife is dead

The state government announced this in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong in the early hours of Friday, September 27, 2024.

According to the statement titled “Unexpected Sunset,” the First Lady died at a hospital on September 26, 2024.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the Wife of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, following an illness.

“She passed away peacefully at the hospital on 26th September 2024, in the presence of her family.

“The family submits to the will of the Almighty and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time.

“Further details will be provided by the family as necessary. In the meantime, the family kindly requests privacy as they mourn their beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.