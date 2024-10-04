My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno

Eno who stated this in a state broadcast on Friday in Uyo, expressed his resolve to sustain the legacies she left behind.

It would be recalled that the late Mrs Patience Eno, died on Sept. 26 in the presence of her family members.

“Let me assure Akwa Ibom people that I shall pursue everything she held dear while she was with us.

“The Golden Initiative for All, and other initiatives she had started, will be sustained and expanded on.

“The machinery of state will continue to function seamlessly, government will continue to be alive to her responsibilities.

“Our focus will not be shifted from rendering services to our people, we shall serve with renewed strength, this is what my wife has always prayed for,” he said.

The governor also used the opportunity to thank President Bola Tinubu for standing by him and the family during the trial moment.

“Finally, I must confess that your words of encouragement have helped hugely to comfort us at this moment of loss, grief and bereavement.

