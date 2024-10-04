ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor also used the opportunity to thank President Tinubu for standing by him and the family during the trial moment.

My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno
My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno

Recommended articles

Eno who stated this in a state broadcast on Friday in Uyo, expressed his resolve to sustain the legacies she left behind.

It would be recalled that the late Mrs Patience Eno, died on Sept. 26 in the presence of her family members.

“Let me assure Akwa Ibom people that I shall pursue everything she held dear while she was with us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Golden Initiative for All, and other initiatives she had started, will be sustained and expanded on.

“The machinery of state will continue to function seamlessly, government will continue to be alive to her responsibilities.

“Our focus will not be shifted from rendering services to our people, we shall serve with renewed strength, this is what my wife has always prayed for,” he said.

The governor also used the opportunity to thank President Bola Tinubu for standing by him and the family during the trial moment.

“Finally, I must confess that your words of encouragement have helped hugely to comfort us at this moment of loss, grief and bereavement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I trust that you will continue to respect our privacy as we journey through this grief,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm extremely pained - Buhari reacts to fatal boat accident in Niger

I'm extremely pained - Buhari reacts to fatal boat accident in Niger

My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno

My wife's death won't disrupt governance in Akwa Ibom - Governor Eno

You can't speak for the North, Doguwa bashes Kwankwaso for criticising Tinubu

You can't speak for the North, Doguwa bashes Kwankwaso for criticising Tinubu

Taraba renames remodelled government house after T.Y. Danjuma

Taraba renames remodelled government house after T.Y. Danjuma

Tunji-Ojo tackles stagnation in NIS as 13,977 senior, junior officers get promotion

Tunji-Ojo tackles stagnation in NIS as 13,977 senior, junior officers get promotion

Police release detained #FearlessInOctober protesters after meeting Sowore

Police release detained #FearlessInOctober protesters after meeting Sowore

Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections

Falana writes IGP, calls for peace in Rivers amid tension-soaked LG elections

Tinubu urged to probe PDP governor over suspected terrorism links

Tinubu urged to probe PDP governor over suspected terrorism links

US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest

US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Man who donated NYSC allowance to Tinubu's campaign praises increase to ₦77k

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an NYSC passing-out parade in Lagos [LASG]

Lagos govt promises more support for NYSC as new coordinator takes over

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo [Daily Trust]

Police arrest ex-convict for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery in Edo

Amb. Michael Freeman donating water machines at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday in Abuja [NAN]

Israel donates 10 water purifying machines to flood victims in Nigeria