Your body struggles to digest these 5 things you eat daily

Anna Ajayi

Some of these foods might be giving your gut a hard time.

Your body struggles to digest some foods [AdobeStock]
Your body struggles to digest some foods [AdobeStock]

Food is fuel for our bodies, but not all foods are created equal. While some foods get broken down and absorbed quickly, others can give your digestive system a bit of a workout.

This can lead to bloating, gas, discomfort, and even affect your overall health.

Knowing which foods tend to be tougher on your digestive system can help you make informed choices about what you eat.

Spicy foods can irritate the lining of your stomach [ForsythWoman]
Spicy foods can irritate the lining of your stomach [ForsythWoman] Pulse Nigeria

Spicy food lovers, this one might sting a little. The capsaicin in chilli peppers can irritate the lining of your stomach and intestines, leading to heartburn, cramps, and even diarrhoea. While some people tolerate spicy food well, others are more sensitive. Pay attention to your body's reaction and adjust the spice level accordingly.

Greasy and fatty foods [Medium]
Greasy and fatty foods [Medium] Pulse Nigeria

Foods high in fat, especially saturated and trans fats, slow down the digestive process. This can lead to feelings of sluggishness, bloating, and indigestion. Deep-fried foods, fatty cuts of meat, and processed snacks fall into this category. Try opting for lean protein sources, baked or grilled options, and healthy fats like those found in avocados and nuts.

Cruciferous vegetables [AcademyofNutrition]
Cruciferous vegetables [AcademyofNutrition] Pulse Nigeria

Vegetables are essential for a healthy diet, but some can be a bit challenging to digest. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage are packed with nutrients, but they also contain complex sugars called raffinose. Our bodies don't have the enzymes to break down these sugars fully, leading to gas and bloating. Cooking these vegetables for longer periods or steaming them can help make them easier to digest.

Legumes [Dr.Axe]
Legumes [Dr.Axe] Pulse Nigeria
Beans, lentils, and chickpeas, also known as legumes, are great sources of protein and fibre. However, they also contain complex sugars called oligosaccharides. Similar to the sugars in cruciferous vegetables, our bodies struggle to digest these completely, leading to gas and bloating. Soaking legumes before cooking and opting for canned beans with reduced sodium can help reduce the gas-producing effects.

Artificial sweeteners can wreak havoc on your gut [Nature]
Artificial sweeteners can wreak havoc on your gut [Nature] Pulse Nigeria

Artificial sweeteners might seem like a healthy alternative to sugar, but they can wreak havoc on your gut. Some people experience bloating, diarrhoea, and gas after consuming artificial sweeteners. These sweeteners are not fully absorbed by the body and can cause fermentation in the intestines, leading to digestive discomfort.

Everyone's digestive system is different. Some people might experience no trouble with any of these foods, while others might be more sensitive. Pay attention to how your body reacts to certain foods. If you consistently experience bloating, gas, or discomfort after eating something, it might be a sign your body struggles to digest that particular food.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

