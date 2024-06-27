ADVERTISEMENT
What happens to your body when you eat spicy food?

Anna Ajayi

Spicy foods are a favourite for many, but what happens to your body when you eat them?

What happens to your body when you eat spicy food [Delish]
What happens to your body when you eat spicy food [Delish]

When you bite into a hot chilli pepper, the immediate sensation is a fiery heat that spreads across your mouth.

This is due to capsaicin, the active component in chilli peppers that creates that intense burning feeling. But the effects of spicy food go beyond just heat.

1. Burning sensation: Capsaicin binds to receptors in your mouth that detect heat, tricking your brain into thinking your mouth is burning.

Spicy foods give a burning sensation [UniversityHospitals]
Spicy foods give a burning sensation [UniversityHospitals] Pulse Nigeria

This can cause immediate sweating, increased heart rate, and a rush of endorphins.

2. Sinus clearing: The heat from spicy food can act as a natural decongestant, helping to clear your sinuses.

1. Boosts metabolism: Capsaicin can increase your body's metabolic rate, helping you burn more calories. It may also promote fat oxidation and reduce appetite, aiding in weight management​​.

2. Improves heart health: Regular consumption of spicy foods has been linked to lower blood pressure and improved cholesterol levels.

Consumption of spicy foods improves your heart health [BaleDoneen]
Consumption of spicy foods improves your heart health [BaleDoneen] Pulse Nigeria

Capsaicin can help dilate blood vessels, improving blood flow and reducing the risk of heart disease​.

3. Reduces inflammation: Capsaicin has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation throughout the body. This can be beneficial for conditions like arthritis and other inflammatory diseases​.

4. Enhances longevity: Some studies suggest that eating spicy foods regularly can increase longevity. This might be due to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of capsaicin, which help protect the body from various diseases.

  1. Gastrointestinal issues: For some people, especially those with conditions like acid reflux or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), spicy foods can aggravate symptoms, causing discomfort, heartburn, or stomach pain​.
  2. Increased cravings for sweet foods: Some people may experience an increased craving for sweets and carbohydrate-rich foods to counteract the burning sensation from spicy foods, potentially leading to weight gain​.
  1. Start slow: If you're new to spicy foods, start with milder peppers and gradually increase the heat level to build your tolerance.
  2. Balance your diet: Add peppers to dishes like salads, stir-fries, or soups rather than high-fat, high-sodium options.
  3. Have a cooling agent: Keep a glass of milk or a sweet drink like fruit punch nearby to help alleviate the burning sensation from capsaicin​​.
Keep a glass of milk nearby [Pinterest]
Keep a glass of milk nearby [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Spicy foods can offer numerous health benefits, however, it's important to consume them in moderation and be mindful of their effects on your digestive system.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi

