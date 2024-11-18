ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

You go back to square one once you miss paying tithe - Becky Enenche

Damilola Agubata

The wife of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Becky Enenche, has ignited reactions on social media with her statement on tithes.

Dr Becky Enenche [The Sun Nigeria]
Dr Becky Enenche [The Sun Nigeria]

Recommended articles

She went ahead to assert that any Christian that fails to pay tithe will “go back to square one.” She likened the situation to pressing a delete button that nullifies all the work the Christian has done before.

Dr Enenche referred to tithes as "God's portion". “Pay your tithe, returning God’s portion must be done consistently. Every time you miss your tithe, you go back to square one. The ones you did before become nullified. It's like you press a delete button and all the work you did before, it's gone,” she said.

She continued, "Have you ever been typing a long text and you're not saving as you are typing, then suddenly you press delete? You can imagine how that feels. Now what more of such a thing as your tithe? It was a non-negotiable requirement of the children of Israel. And it is still their practice till tomorrow. And so you see an Israelite today, they stand out anywhere."

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be recalled that Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God also recently spoke about tithes. He apologised for saying that some Christians won’t make heaven because they don’t pay tithe.

The 82-year-old cleric admitted that his claim was wrong because it was not stated in the Bible.

“I apologise for saying ‘If you don’t pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven.’ I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible. What the Bible says is ‘Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God’,” he said.

In the same breath, Adeboye said it is wrong to limit some of his church members to 10% when they should be paying 20% or 30% as tithe. He said 10% should be for beginners.

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You go back to square one once you miss paying tithe - Becky Enenche

You go back to square one once you miss paying tithe - Becky Enenche

7 signs a house might be haunted

7 signs a house might be haunted

Smirnoff Flight 1864 is taking off with Hottest Entertainment Crew – Book your seat now!

Smirnoff Flight 1864 is taking off with Hottest Entertainment Crew – Book your seat now!

5 things to know before you try ice baths

5 things to know before you try ice baths

The only 4 African countries that have won Miss Universe title

The only 4 African countries that have won Miss Universe title

5 countries that do not have airports

5 countries that do not have airports

Casual Queen unveils daring 'ÈREGUÁ COLLECTION' for SS25, celebrating timeless elegance

Casual Queen unveils daring 'ÈREGUÁ COLLECTION' for SS25, celebrating timeless elegance

6 health benefits of crying you did not know

6 health benefits of crying you did not know

5 groundbreaking records Chidimma Adetshina shattered at Miss Universe 2024

5 groundbreaking records Chidimma Adetshina shattered at Miss Universe 2024

Kingdom Film Festival partners NITDA to unlock wealth in Nigeria's film ecosystem

Kingdom Film Festival partners NITDA to unlock wealth in Nigeria's film ecosystem

KCee, Ali Baba, Mayorkun, others to headline launch of IN-RANCH 9JA Reality TV Show

KCee, Ali Baba, Mayorkun, others to headline launch of IN-RANCH 9JA Reality TV Show

7 Habits of women who are never broke

7 Habits of women who are never broke

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transparent animals in the world [nationalmarinesanctuaryfoundation]

5 animals so transparent you can see through their bodies

5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

Are you losing yourself in love? 5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

How do narcissists act in a relationship? [istockphoto]

These 5 things will keep you trapped in a relationship with a narcissist

When life feels heavy, turn to prayer [AdobeStock]

50 powerful midnight prayers for peace, protection, and breakthrough