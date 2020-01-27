Most times, pregnancy is the most common cause of a missed period.

You may miss a period for one or two months, or you may experience complete amenorrhea, which is a lack of menstruation for three or more months in a row.

But it is important to note that there are other factors asides pregnancy that can lead to a woman missing her period or experiencing a late period.

1. Stress

Sometimes chronic stress alters the production of a gonadotrophin-releasing hormone, interfering with ovulation and regular menstruation.

2. Medications

Medications, such as antidepressants, anti-psychotics, thyroid medications, and some chemotherapy medications, may cause your period to be absent or delayed. Hormonal contraceptives can also influence your cycle.

3. Extreme Exercise

Excessive exercise can lead to lower levels of estrogen, which is the hormone that regulates the female reproductive process. Many athletes experience secondary amenorrhea meaning they don’t have a period for six months or longer, from rigorous training.

4. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

During a typical menstrual cycle, each ovary develops roughly five follicles, and those follicles compete to become the dominant one that will release a mature egg at ovulation. Women with PCOS often have additional follicles, which makes this process take longer than usual. No released egg means no period.

5. Premenopause

If you're under 45 and your period stops completely, it's possible you're going through early menopause or experiencing premature ovarian failure. It is nothing to panic over.