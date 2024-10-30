Why your urine smells bad and what to do about it

While it’s usually nothing to be concerned about, it can sometimes indicate an underlying health issue.

Whether it’s something you ate, a new medication, or a sign of dehydration, there are various reasons why your urine might smell stronger than usual.

Common causes of strong-smelling urine

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Dehydration:

One of the most common reasons for strong-smelling urine is dehydration. When you don’t drink enough water, your urine becomes more concentrated, which intensifies its odour. Dark yellow or amber-coloured urine is a sign that you need to increase your fluid intake.

2. Certain foods:

Pulse Nigeria

What you eat can impact the smell of your urine. Foods like coffee, garlic, and certain spices can cause a stronger-smelling urine. These changes are usually harmless and temporary.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Vitamins and supplements:

High doses of vitamins, especially B vitamins, can cause your urine to have a strong odour. This is because your body excretes the excess vitamins it doesn’t need, which can change the smell of your urine.

4. Medications:

Some medications, such as antibiotics and certain vitamins, can cause changes in urine odour. If you’ve recently started a new medication and notice a strong smell, check the side effects or consult your healthcare provider.

5. Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs):

ADVERTISEMENT

A UTI can cause your urine to have a strong, unpleasant odour. Other symptoms might include a burning sensation when you pee, frequent urges to urinate, and cloudy or bloody urine. If you suspect a UTI, it’s important to see a doctor for proper treatment.

6. Diabetes:

Strong-smelling urine can sometimes be a sign of diabetes, especially if it is accompanied by other symptoms like increased thirst, frequent urination, and unexplained weight loss. If you experience these symptoms, it’s crucial to seek medical advice.

7. Liver disease:

Liver conditions can affect the smell of your urine. If you notice a persistent strong odour along with other symptoms like yellowing of the skin or eyes, dark urine, and fatigue, consult a healthcare professional.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to do if your urine smells strong

1. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help dilute your urine and reduce its odour. Aim for at least eight glasses of water daily, more if you’re active or live in a hot climate.

How to maintain hydrated skin during cold weather Pulse Live Kenya

2. Pay attention to the foods you eat and see if certain items are causing the strong smell. Reducing intake of those foods can help normalize the odour of your urine.

3. If you suspect that a medication is causing the change in urine smell, talk to your doctor. They might adjust your dosage or suggest an alternative.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Good personal hygiene can help prevent infections that might cause strong-smelling urine. Make sure to wipe front to back and keep the genital area clean.

5. If the strong odour persists, especially if it’s accompanied by other symptoms like pain, fever, or changes in urine colour, it’s important to seek medical advice. A healthcare professional can help determine the underlying cause and recommend appropriate treatment.