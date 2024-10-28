ADVERTISEMENT
Here's why your urine looks darker in the morning

Anna Ajayi

Darker urine in the morning is completely normal.

Why your urine looks darker in the morning [PristynCare]

It’s normal to feel a bit surprised or even worried if you notice your urine looks darker when you go to the bathroom first thing in the morning.

We often think of urine as being light yellow, but the truth is its colour can vary a lot, especially based on how much water you drink, what you eat, and even what time of day it is.

Darker urine in the morning is a common experience for many people and is usually not a sign of anything serious.

But why?

When you sleep, your body continues to work hard to keep everything in balance. One of the things it does is filter waste from your blood through your kidneys. Overnight, while you’re resting and not drinking fluids, your body produces less urine.

This means that the urine you do produce is more concentrated, which can make it look darker. Also, various factors like the foods you eat, the medications you take, and how much water you drink during the day can all influence the colour of your urine in the morning.

1. Dehydration overnight: When you sleep, you’re not drinking water, so your body uses up some of the fluids stored in it. This leads to less water being available to dilute the urine, making it appear darker.

Dehydration can cause your pee to appear darker [Livestrong.com]
2. Concentration of waste: Your kidneys filter waste from your blood to produce urine. Overnight, since you’re not consuming fluids, the waste becomes more concentrated. This concentration causes the urine to have a deeper colour.

3. Melatonin production: Your body produces melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep, during the night. Melatonin can slightly affect the colour of your urine, making it appear a bit darker in the morning.

4. Diet and medications: What you eat and any medications you take can influence urine colour. Certain foods like beets or berries, and some vitamins or medications, can make your urine darker. These effects can be more noticeable in the morning when your urine is already concentrated.

5. Health indicators: While darker urine in the morning is usually normal, it can sometimes indicate dehydration or other health issues. If you notice consistently dark urine even after drinking plenty of fluids, it might be a good idea to consult a doctor.

Generally, dark urine in the morning is nothing to worry about. It’s a normal part of how your body conserves water and processes waste. However, if you experience other symptoms like pain, a strong odour, or a persistent dark colour throughout the day, it might be a sign of dehydration or another health concern. In such cases, increasing your water intake and consulting with a doctor can help address the issue.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

