RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Anna Ajayi

Periods sometimes come with some unusual smells.

Why your period blood smells [AlwaysAfrica]
Why your period blood smells [AlwaysAfrica]

Periods are a natural part of life for women, but there's still a surprising amount of mystery surrounding them.

Recommended articles

One common question? Why does my period smell?

Rest assured, a little odour during your time of the month is totally normal. But what if the smell seems strong or unusual? This guide will shed light on everything period-smell-related, including what's causing it and how to keep things feeling fresh.

First things first, a healthy vagina has a distinct smell. It's nothing to be ashamed of – it's simply a sign of a healthy ecosystem down there. This natural odour comes from a healthy balance of good bacteria that keeps things functioning smoothly.

During your period, shed blood mixes with vaginal fluids and this mixture can break down over time. The breakdown process, along with the presence of those natural bacteria, can create a slightly metallic or iron-like smell. This is the most common type of period odour, and it's nothing to be concerned about.

However, there are times when a strong or unusual smell might indicate something else is going on.

Strong or unusual smell might indicate a health issue [PinkParcel]
Strong or unusual smell might indicate a health issue [PinkParcel] Pulse Nigeria

Think "metallic" or "slightly sweet." These are normal period smells. But if the odour becomes strong, fishy, or foul-smelling, it could be a sign of bacterial vaginosis (BV), an imbalance of bacteria in the vagina. BV is a common condition and is easily treated with antibiotics, so don't hesitate to talk to your doctor if you suspect you might have it.

Here are some simple tips to keep things feeling fresh:

  • Change your pad or tampon frequently: Aim to change them every 4-8 hours, depending on your flow.
  • Shower or bathe regularly: Daily showers or baths help remove blood and bacteria.
Shower or bathe regularly [AdobeStock]
Shower or bathe regularly [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria
  • Wipe front to back: This helps prevent bacteria from entering the vagina.
  • Cotton is your friend: Breathable cotton underwear allows for better airflow and reduces moisture buildup.
  • Skip the scented sprays and douching: These products can disrupt your vagina's natural pH balance and irritate the delicate skin.
  • Hydrate: Drinking plenty of water helps dilute urine and vaginal discharge, which can affect odour.
Drinking plenty of water [iStock]
Drinking plenty of water [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

N.B: While tampons are convenient, some people find they trap odour more than pads. If this is the case for you, consider switching to pads or menstrual cups, which can be a good option for odour control.

By understanding why your period smells and how to manage it, you can feel confident and in control throughout your cycle.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 powerful goddesses who answer prayers in Nigerian traditional religion

5 powerful goddesses who answer prayers in Nigerian traditional religion

List of postal codes in Delta State

List of postal codes in Delta State

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

Nigerian man plays video game for 75 hours and smashes the Guinness World Record

List of postal codes in Kano State

List of postal codes in Kano State

5 first menstruation traditions around the world

5 first menstruation traditions around the world

5 traditions to start with your family

5 traditions to start with your family

5 home workout equipment you need to kickstart your fitness journey

5 home workout equipment you need to kickstart your fitness journey

5 surprising health benefits of twerking

5 surprising health benefits of twerking

Blood type that ticks don't like - these people are lucky

Blood type that ticks don't like - these people are lucky

These daily habits can give you bone disease - stop them!

These daily habits can give you bone disease - stop them!

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Why do women break up with men they are still in love with? [MyJoyOnline]

Why women break up with men they are still in love with

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out [Depositphotos]

Why you're not losing weight even though you work out

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria [Freepik]

What to eat and avoid when treating malaria

Irritable Bowel Syndrome [Adobestock]

Is irritable bowel syndrome behind women's constant stomach pain?