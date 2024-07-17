Here's why your period smells and how to manage it

One common question? Why does my period smell?

Rest assured, a little odour during your time of the month is totally normal. But what if the smell seems strong or unusual? This guide will shed light on everything period-smell-related, including what's causing it and how to keep things feeling fresh.

Why does my period smell?

First things first, a healthy vagina has a distinct smell. It's nothing to be ashamed of – it's simply a sign of a healthy ecosystem down there. This natural odour comes from a healthy balance of good bacteria that keeps things functioning smoothly.

During your period, shed blood mixes with vaginal fluids and this mixture can break down over time. The breakdown process, along with the presence of those natural bacteria, can create a slightly metallic or iron-like smell. This is the most common type of period odour, and it's nothing to be concerned about.

However, there are times when a strong or unusual smell might indicate something else is going on.

What should my period smell like?

Think "metallic" or "slightly sweet." These are normal period smells. But if the odour becomes strong, fishy, or foul-smelling, it could be a sign of bacterial vaginosis (BV), an imbalance of bacteria in the vagina. BV is a common condition and is easily treated with antibiotics, so don't hesitate to talk to your doctor if you suspect you might have it.

How to manage period odour

Here are some simple tips to keep things feeling fresh:

Change your pad or tampon frequently: Aim to change them every 4-8 hours, depending on your flow.

Shower or bathe regularly: Daily showers or baths help remove blood and bacteria.

Wipe front to back: This helps prevent bacteria from entering the vagina.

Cotton is your friend: Breathable cotton underwear allows for better airflow and reduces moisture buildup.

Skip the scented sprays and douching: These products can disrupt your vagina's natural pH balance and irritate the delicate skin.

Hydrate: Drinking plenty of water helps dilute urine and vaginal discharge, which can affect odour.

N.B: While tampons are convenient, some people find they trap odour more than pads. If this is the case for you, consider switching to pads or menstrual cups, which can be a good option for odour control.

By understanding why your period smells and how to manage it, you can feel confident and in control throughout your cycle.