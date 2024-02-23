ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Why your breasts get sore before your period and what to do about it

Anna Ajayi

Breast tenderness before your period is normal.

Why do we get sore nipples before a period? [fluxies]
Why do we get sore nipples before a period? [fluxies]

Breast soreness before a period is a common experience for many women, causing discomfort and concern.

Recommended articles

This is medically known as cyclical mastalgia and is a normal part of the menstrual cycle for a lot of people.

But what causes this discomfort?

ADVERTISEMENT

The menstrual cycle is governed by fluctuations in hormone levels, specifically estrogen and progesterone. These hormones prepare the body for potential pregnancy each month, affecting various bodily systems, including the breasts.

  1. Estrogen: In the first half of the menstrual cycle, estrogen levels rise, leading to the growth of the milk ducts in the breasts. This increase in estrogen can cause the breasts to feel fuller and heavier.
  2. Progesterone: In the second half of the cycle, after ovulation, progesterone levels increase, causing the milk glands in the breasts to enlarge. This enlargement can contribute to breast tenderness and soreness.

These hormonal changes cause the breasts to swell and can increase sensitivity, leading to discomfort or pain before the onset of menstruation. Once menstruation starts, estrogen and progesterone levels drop, and breast soreness usually subsides.

While hormones play a significant role in premenstrual breast soreness, other factors can intensify the discomfort:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Water retention: Hormonal fluctuations can also lead to water retention, making the breasts feel swollen and sensitive.
  • Diet: High intake of caffeine, salt, and fatty foods can worsen breast soreness.
  • Stress: Stress can impact hormone levels and may increase the severity of premenstrual symptoms, including breast tenderness.

There are several ways to alleviate breast discomfort before your period:

  1. Wear supportive bras: A well-fitted, supportive bra can reduce breast movement and alleviate pain.
  2. Limit caffeine and salt: Reducing caffeine and salt intake before your period can help minimise bloating and breast tenderness.
  3. Use heat or cold packs: Applying warm or cold compresses to your breasts can relieve pain and swelling.
  4. Over-the-counter pain relievers: Non-prescription pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help manage soreness.
  5. Stress management: Techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing can help reduce stress and may lessen premenstrual discomfort.
ADVERTISEMENT

While breast soreness before a period is typically normal, it's essential to pay attention to your body. If you notice unusual symptoms, such as a lump in your breast, discharge from your nipples, or if the pain is severe and not relieved by over-the-counter medications, it's important to consult with a medical professional. These could be signs of a more serious condition that requires medical attention.

.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why your breasts get sore before your period and what to do about it

Why your breasts get sore before your period and what to do about it

How to spot and handle a pathological liar

How to spot and handle a pathological liar

3 places to visit to get free AC during this heat wave

3 places to visit to get free AC during this heat wave

Did you know your saliva can treat pimples and acne scars?

Did you know your saliva can treat pimples and acne scars?

Aphasia: Types, causes, symptoms, and treatment options

Aphasia: Types, causes, symptoms, and treatment options

5 ways to use coconut oil for glowy skin

5 ways to use coconut oil for glowy skin

Dyslexia is not a disability, here's what to know

Dyslexia is not a disability, here's what to know

DIY Recipes: How to make the best waffles

DIY Recipes: How to make the best waffles

Early warning signs of dementia you shouldn't ignore

Early warning signs of dementia you shouldn't ignore

The ugly history behind the famous 'Ghana Must Go' bags

The ugly history behind the famous 'Ghana Must Go' bags

5 harmful chocolate bars available in Nigeria but recalled in other countries

5 harmful chocolate bars available in Nigeria but recalled in other countries

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Phyna vs Kylie Jenner: Who rocked this outfit better?

Zendaya at Dune 2 premiere [Elle]

Zendaya wears see-through robot suit to ‘Dune 2’ world premiere

Phil-Glams Couture makes a impression at Prestigious Pure London Fashion Festival London, UK

Phil-Glams Couture makes a impression at Prestigious Pure London Fashion Festival London, UK

Picking your nose is a gross activity on it's own [NigerianEnt]

Did you know picking your nose and eating it is good for you? Here's why