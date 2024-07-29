ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

Anna Ajayi

These days, our phones are practically glued to our hands.

Your smartphone might be ruining your life [PsychologyToday]
Your smartphone might be ruining your life [PsychologyToday]

You're at dinner with friends, and suddenly, everyone's glued to their phones. Maybe you check yours too, just to see that hilarious reel your cousin sent. Next thing you know, the food's cold and the conversation's gone quiet.

Recommended articles

Or, you're finally snuggled in bed, ready for a good night's sleep, but you can't resist scrolling through endless social media feeds. Suddenly, it's an hour later and you're wide awake!

Our smartphones are amazing tools, but sometimes, they can feel more like little distractions that mess with our lives.

Let's explore five ways our phones might be subtly causing problems, and how we can take control and make them work for us instead of the other way around.

ADVERTISEMENT

How often do you check your phone before bed? The blue light from the screen can interfere with your sleep by suppressing melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep.

The blue light from the screen can interfere with your sleep [HuffPost]
The blue light from the screen can interfere with your sleep [HuffPost] Pulse Nigeria

This can make it harder to fall asleep and lead to poorer sleep quality. When you stay up late scrolling through social media or watching videos, you’re not giving your body the rest it needs.

RELATED: Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

ADVERTISEMENT

Constant connectivity can lead to increased anxiety and stress. The need to stay updated and respond to messages immediately can make you feel overwhelmed. Social media can also contribute to feelings of inadequacy and anxiety as you compare your life to the seemingly perfect lives of others.

Social media can also contribute to feelings of inadequacy and anxiety [Calm]
Social media can also contribute to feelings of inadequacy and anxiety [Calm] Pulse Nigeria

Here's the secret: social media isn't always a reflection of reality. People tend to post their highlights, not the messy in-between bits. But our brains can trick us into thinking everyone else's life is amazing, while ours is…well, not. This can lead to that nasty feeling called FOMO – fear of missing out. This constant pressure can be mentally exhausting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smartphones offer a constant stream of notifications, messages, and updates that can be hard to ignore. This can lead to reduced attention spans and difficulty focusing on tasks. When you’re always checking your phone, it’s challenging to concentrate on work, study, or even simple daily tasks, which can lower your productivity and increase stress.

Phubbing, the act of ignoring someone in favour of your phone, can hurt your relationships with family and friends. When you spend more time on your phone than interacting with the people around you, they might feel neglected or unimportant.

Phubbing can affect your relationships with family and friends [VistaCreate]
Phubbing can affect your relationships with family and friends [VistaCreate] Pulse Nigeria

Over time, this can lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation for both you and your loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spending too much time on your phone can affect your physical health. Poor posture from looking down at your phone can cause neck and back pain.

Poor posture can cause neck and back pain [MotionOrthopaedics]
Poor posture can cause neck and back pain [MotionOrthopaedics] Pulse Nigeria

Excessive use can also cause eye strain and headaches. Also, being sedentary while using your phone means you’re less likely to engage in physical activities. Your body needs to move and stretch to stay strong and healthy.

ALSO READ: 10 most expensive phones in the world

ADVERTISEMENT

By being aware of these potential issues, you can take steps to minimise their effects. Set limits on your screen time, especially before bed. Make an effort to engage more with the people around you, and take regular breaks from your phone to focus on other activities. By doing so, you can enjoy the benefits of your smartphone without letting it ruin your life.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The colour of your travel suitcase matters — avoid these colours!

The colour of your travel suitcase matters — avoid these colours!

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

Ladies, it's a bad idea to wear a promise ring and here are 6 reasons

PHOTOS: Kampala revelers groove to Joeboy's bouncy jams at Lavida Rave

PHOTOS: Kampala revelers groove to Joeboy's bouncy jams at Lavida Rave

5 interesting uses of AC water

5 interesting uses of AC water

These 5 people are likely to stay in loveless relationships — are you one of them?

These 5 people are likely to stay in loveless relationships — are you one of them?

The God Question: I converted to Islam but I hate praying 5 times every day

The God Question: I converted to Islam but I hate praying 5 times every day

7 signs you're an overthinker

7 signs you're an overthinker

How to make your children grow up rich even if you are broke

How to make your children grow up rich even if you are broke

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Did you know the eyes could twist? [BrightSide]

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

Balloon-gas [Quora]

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

What's the best age gaps for relationships? [blacdetriot]

What's the best age difference in romantic relationships?

Great places to go for the perfect honeymoon [AdobeStock]

5 great places to go for the perfect honeymoon