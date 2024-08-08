ADVERTISEMENT
Why you should never eat any sugary food before bed

Anna Ajayi

Eating sugary foods before bed can affect your body in various ways.

You shouldn't eat sugary food before bed [MyJourneyMD]
You shouldn't eat sugary food before bed [MyJourneyMD]

Sugary snacks like candy, ice cream, and cookies can seem tempting, but they can lead to long-term health problems.

Understanding the impacts of sugar on your body and sleep can help you make better choices for a restful night and a healthier life.

One of the main reasons to avoid sugar before bed is its impact on your sleep quality. Sugar can cause a quick spike in your blood sugar levels, followed by a crash.

Eating sugar before bed can impact on your sleep quality [SleepFoundation]
Eating sugar before bed can impact on your sleep quality [SleepFoundation] Pulse Nigeria

This sudden change can make it hard for you to fall asleep and stay asleep. When your blood sugar levels fluctuate, your body experiences a burst of energy, making it difficult to relax and drift off to sleep.

Also, consuming sugar can lead to lighter, less restorative sleep. This means you might wake up more often during the night and have trouble reaching deep, restful sleep stages. In some cases, eating sugar before bed can even cause issues like snoring and sleep apnea, which further disrupt your sleep.

Eating sugary foods at night can also contribute to weight gain. When you consume sugar before bed, your body is less likely to burn off those extra calories because you are less active. Instead, the sugar gets stored as fat. Over time, this can lead to an increase in body weight and potentially obesity.

Over time, eating sugar before bed this can lead to obesity [EbonyMagazine]
Over time, eating sugar before bed this can lead to obesity [EbonyMagazine] Pulse Nigeria

Additionally, consuming sugar can make you crave more sugary foods, creating a cycle that is hard to break. This can lead to overeating and a higher overall calorie intake, which contributes to weight gain and other health issues like diabetes and heart disease​.

Regularly eating sugary foods before bed can have long-term health effects. High sugar intake is associated with inflammation in the body, which can lead to various health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, and even some cancers.

Sugar intake can lead to health problems like heart disease [MoyoStudio/GettyImages]
Sugar intake can lead to health problems like heart disease [MoyoStudio/GettyImages] Business Insider USA
Chronic inflammation can also affect your immune system, making it harder for your body to fight off illnesses​.

Also, consuming high amounts of sugar can increase the risk of developing insulin resistance. This condition makes it harder for your body to manage blood sugar levels, which can eventually lead to type 2 diabetes.

To improve your sleep and overall health, it’s best to avoid sugary foods before bed. Instead, opt for healthier snacks that can help you sleep better, such as:

  • Whole-grain crackers with low-fat cheese
  • Greek yoghurt with a sprinkle of granola
  • Almonds or other nuts
  • Kiwis or other fruits with low sugar content
These options can help stabilise your blood sugar levels and provide nutrients that promote better sleep.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi

