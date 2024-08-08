Why you should never eat any sugary food before bed

Understanding the impacts of sugar on your body and sleep can help you make better choices for a restful night and a healthier life.

Disrupted sleep

One of the main reasons to avoid sugar before bed is its impact on your sleep quality. Sugar can cause a quick spike in your blood sugar levels, followed by a crash.

This sudden change can make it hard for you to fall asleep and stay asleep. When your blood sugar levels fluctuate, your body experiences a burst of energy, making it difficult to relax and drift off to sleep.

Also, consuming sugar can lead to lighter, less restorative sleep. This means you might wake up more often during the night and have trouble reaching deep, restful sleep stages. In some cases, eating sugar before bed can even cause issues like snoring and sleep apnea, which further disrupt your sleep.

Weight gain

Eating sugary foods at night can also contribute to weight gain. When you consume sugar before bed, your body is less likely to burn off those extra calories because you are less active. Instead, the sugar gets stored as fat. Over time, this can lead to an increase in body weight and potentially obesity.

Additionally, consuming sugar can make you crave more sugary foods, creating a cycle that is hard to break. This can lead to overeating and a higher overall calorie intake, which contributes to weight gain and other health issues like diabetes and heart disease​.

Health risks

Regularly eating sugary foods before bed can have long-term health effects. High sugar intake is associated with inflammation in the body, which can lead to various health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, and even some cancers.

Chronic inflammation can also affect your immune system, making it harder for your body to fight off illnesses​.

Also, consuming high amounts of sugar can increase the risk of developing insulin resistance. This condition makes it harder for your body to manage blood sugar levels, which can eventually lead to type 2 diabetes.

Better choices

To improve your sleep and overall health, it’s best to avoid sugary foods before bed. Instead, opt for healthier snacks that can help you sleep better, such as:

Whole-grain crackers with low-fat cheese

Greek yoghurt with a sprinkle of granola

Almonds or other nuts

Kiwis or other fruits with low sugar content

These options can help stabilise your blood sugar levels and provide nutrients that promote better sleep.