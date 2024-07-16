Why you should eat dairy even if you're lactose intolerant

This can lead to some unpleasant symptoms like bloating, gas, and cramps. But the good news is, there's a spectrum of lactose intolerance, and it doesn't have to mean saying goodbye to dairy forever.

Understanding lactose intolerance

Our bodies naturally produce an enzyme called lactase, which breaks down lactose in our small intestine. In people with lactose intolerance, lactase production is lower, making it difficult to digest lactose. This leads to the uncomfortable symptoms we mentioned earlier.

The severity of lactose intolerance varies greatly from person to person. Some people might experience intense discomfort after just a sip of milk, while others can tolerate smaller amounts or certain dairy products with minimal issues. The key is to figure out your own tolerance level.

Can you eat dairy if you’re lactose intolerant?

Yes, you might still be able to enjoy some dairy! Here are some tips:

Start slow. Don't dive headfirst into a giant bowl of ice cream. Begin with small portions and see how your body reacts. You might be surprised how much you can tolerate.

Look for yoghurt with "live and active cultures." These friendly bacteria actually help break down lactose, making yoghurt a potentially lactose-friendly option. Opt for plain yoghurt and add your own fruit for a delicious and healthy treat.

Many dairy products are now available in lactose-reduced versions. These have had most of the lactose pre-digested, making them a great choice for lactose-sensitive people.

Why dairy still matters

While managing your lactose intake is important, dairy products offer a wealth of essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Here's why you might want to consider finding ways to still include some dairy in your diet:

Dairy is a top source of calcium, crucial for strong bones and teeth. If you're limiting dairy, be sure to find alternative calcium sources like leafy greens, fortified plant-based milks, and tofu.

Dairy is often fortified with vitamin D, which helps our bodies absorb calcium and is essential for bone health and immune function. Consider including fatty fish, eggs, and mushrooms in your diet for additional vitamin D.

Dairy is a complete protein, meaning it contains all the essential amino acids our bodies need. If you're cutting back on dairy, explore protein options like lean meats, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

Lactose intolerance doesn't have to mean giving up dairy entirely. By understanding your own tolerance level and exploring lactose-friendly options, you can still enjoy the taste and nutritional benefits of dairy products.