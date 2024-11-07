ADVERTISEMENT
Why people with mouth odour can’t smell their own bad breath

Anna Ajayi

Why we can't smell our own breath?

Why people with mouth odour can't smell their own bad breath
Why people with mouth odour can’t smell their own bad breath [xcom]

Bad breath is something most people feel embarrassed about, yet it’s more common than we think.

People experiencing it often don’t realise they have a problem because they simply can’t smell it.

Imagine talking to friends or family and unknowingly making them uncomfortable. It’s a situation no one wants to be in, yet it’s also challenging to avoid because it’s hard to detect on your own. Many people believe that since they can smell other scents, they should be able to catch a whiff of their own breath. But it’s not that simple.

There are some reasons why people can’t easily detect their own bad breath, and understanding them may help bring a bit more awareness and kindness to this sensitive issue.

Why we can't smell our own breath?
Why we can’t smell our own breath? [Prevention] Pulse Nigeria

Our brains have a mechanism called “olfactory fatigue,” which plays a big part in why we can’t smell our own breath. Olfactory fatigue, or “nose blindness,” happens when our brain stops noticing certain smells it’s exposed to constantly.

Since our breath is something we’re around all day, the brain learns to ignore it to focus on other new and important scents in our environment. This adaptation helps us focus on what’s going on around us, but it also means we miss out on noticing our own mouth odour.

Bad breath, or halitosis, comes from bacteria in the mouth. These bacteria break down leftover food particles in our mouth, releasing foul-smelling compounds. Even though these smells can be strong, our nose adapts, making it difficult for us to notice. Also, people who experience dry mouth are more likely to have bad breath since saliva helps wash away food and bacteria. Without enough saliva, the bacteria linger longer, worsening the smell.

For people worried about their breath, a few simple tests can help. One method is to lick the back of your wrist, let it dry, then sniff the area to get an idea of your breath’s scent. You can also gently scrape your tongue with a clean spoon and smell it. While these are only basic methods, they can be a quick way to check.

Addressing bad breath doesn’t need to feel overwhelming. Regular brushing, flossing, and drinking plenty of water are simple ways to maintain fresh breath.

Brush and floss regularly
Brush and floss regularly [HicksDentalGroup] Pulse Nigeria

Don’t forget to brush your tongue, as it can hold a lot of bacteria. Chewing sugar-free gum can also help, especially if you tend to have a dry mouth.

If someone gently mentions it to you, try not to feel ashamed. Instead, appreciate their honesty and take small, manageable steps to improve your oral hygiene.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

