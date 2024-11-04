ADVERTISEMENT
How to politely tell someone they have bad breath

Discussing bad breath is never easy; it can even be awkward.

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath [VistaCreate]

It’s never easy to talk to someone about a problem like bad breath, especially if it’s someone you care about.

You don’t want to embarrass them or make them feel bad, but you also don’t want to suffer through conversations where you’re trying not to breathe too deeply.

Bad breath, or halitosis, is more common than people think, and there are many reasons someone might have it, like eating strong-smelling foods, poor dental hygiene, or health conditions.

It’s important to approach this situation gently and kindly. The last thing you want is to damage your relationship with this person, but helping them could improve their confidence and social life.

So, how can you let someone know about their bad breath without hurting their feelings? Here are some simple, thoughtful ways to bring it up and hopefully make the experience less awkward for both of you.

Timing is everything when it comes to delicate conversations. Choose a private and quiet setting where the person won’t feel exposed or embarrassed. Avoid bringing it up in front of others, as this could make the person feel humiliated. A good moment could be when you’re alone and having a calm, friendly chat.

It’s best to be honest but kind. You can start by saying, “I hope this doesn’t come off the wrong way, but I wanted to talk to you about something that might be hard to hear.” Then, calmly explain, “I’ve noticed that your breath sometimes has an unusual smell, and I thought you’d want to know.” This shows you’re being a friend, not trying to criticise them.

Sometimes, offering a mint or piece of gum can be an easy, non-verbal way to address the issue. You could say, “I just had one, and it’s really refreshing. Want one too?” If they refuse, you might not get the message across immediately, but it’s a start. This approach is subtle and saves both of you from embarrassment.

If you feel close enough to have an open conversation, using “I” statements can help make your message less harsh. For example, say, “I sometimes notice a strong smell when we talk, and I just wanted to let you know in case you weren’t aware.”

“I statements can help make your message less harsh [iStock]
"I" statements can help make your message less harsh [iStock]
By making it about your perspective, it feels less like an accusation.

If you’re worried about their health, you could suggest they see a dentist. Say something like, “I’ve read that bad breath can sometimes be linked to dental or health issues. Maybe it’s worth checking with a dentist?” This approach shifts the focus from being purely social to being about their well-being.

Reassure them that you’re bringing this up because you care. You can say, “I know this must be tough to hear, but I’d want someone to tell me if I were in your shoes.” Emphasising that you have their best interest at heart can make the conversation feel more compassionate.

If you know they might be open to it, you could gently mention things that help with breath issues, like brushing their tongue, staying hydrated, or using mouthwash. Frame it as advice, not criticism.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

