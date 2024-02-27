ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Why married men have side chicks but still claim to love their wives

Anna Ajayi

Can a man who loves his wife very much start seeing another woman on the side?

Why married men have side chicks but still claim to love their wives [NairobiNews]
Why married men have side chicks but still claim to love their wives [NairobiNews]

In relationships, particularly in marriage, fidelity is often considered a cornerstone.

Recommended articles

However, the reality is that some married men engage in relationships outside their marriage, known as having "side chicks," while still professing love for their wives. This behaviour can be annoying and hurtful, raising questions about love and loyalty.

In some cases, men might look for someone else outside their marriage due to emotional or physical dissatisfaction. They may feel like they're not close to their wives anymore due to various reasons like busy schedules, family responsibilities, or simply drifting apart over time. Finding someone new might temporarily fill this void, providing the affection or excitement they feel is missing. Importantly, this does not necessarily mean they no longer love their wives, but it shows a gap in their marital fulfilment.

ADVERTISEMENT

For some men, the allure of a new relationship is the excitement of the chase to get to know someone new. This thrill can be intoxicating, like a temporary escape from the routine of married life.

Sometimes, a man might feel unsure about himself. Maybe he's worried he's not fun or handsome enough anymore. If another woman pays attention to him, it can make him feel valued, successful, or young again. It's like a deep-seated need for approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

The human capacity for love is vast and complex. It's possible to love someone deeply but still make choices that hurt them. A man might truly love his wife and not want to leave her but still end up with another woman. It shows that people's feelings can be very mixed up and hard to understand. This duality of love and betrayal is the complexities of human emotions and moral choices.

A lot of times, men and women in a marriage don't talk about what's bothering them. Maybe they're scared or don't want to argue. But not talking can make things worse. If a man is unhappy and doesn't say anything, he might look for happiness outside the marriage.

In some cultures or societies, it's normal for men to see other women even when they're married. The societal pressure to conform to certain norms of masculinity, including displaying sexual prowess, can also play a role.

ADVERTISEMENT

That doesn't make it right, but it can make some men think it's not a big deal.

The best way to solve this problem is to talk openly and honestly. If a man is feeling unhappy, he should tell his wife. They can work on it together. Maybe they need to spend more time together or find new ways to make each other happy. Love means being honest and taking care of each other's feelings. Talking about problems and working on them together is the best way to keep love strong.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to deal with rejection from a love interest

How to deal with rejection from a love interest

10 things to do at night when you suffer from insomnia

10 things to do at night when you suffer from insomnia

If your partner is lying, you will notice some of these signs

If your partner is lying, you will notice some of these signs

How to make the best yam balls in some very simple steps

How to make the best yam balls in some very simple steps

What you need to know about OCD and how to cope with this condition

What you need to know about OCD and how to cope with this condition

Why married men have side chicks but still claim to love their wives

Why married men have side chicks but still claim to love their wives

What you need to know before dating your colleague at work

What you need to know before dating your colleague at work

7 tips to organise your life as a working mum

7 tips to organise your life as a working mum

7 crazy rules you must follow after getting a BBL

7 crazy rules you must follow after getting a BBL

7 signs you’re in a relationship with the wrong person

7 signs you’re in a relationship with the wrong person

Here’s what to do if you can’t find a 9 to 5 job

Here’s what to do if you can’t find a 9 to 5 job

This is the main reason getting a BBL can lead to a stroke

This is the main reason getting a BBL can lead to a stroke

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How do you know you are pregnant? [Alamy]

10 early signs of pregnancy after a missed period

Using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous [Freepik]

Why using saliva as lube during sex might be dangerous

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come [Freepik]

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

How to get rid of ingrown hairs [GiletteVenus]

7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs