ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to get rid of washing machine smell

Anna Ajayi

Does your washing machine smell bad? It's a common problem, but it's usually easy to fix.

How to get rid of washing machine smell [Independent]
How to get rid of washing machine smell [Independent]

A smelly washing machine can be frustrating, but with some simple steps, you can get your washing machine smelling fresh again.

Recommended articles

The first step is to understand why your washing machine smells. There are several reasons for this. Sometimes, moisture gets trapped inside, leading to mould and mildew. Other times, detergent, fabric softener, and dirt can build up in the drum and pipes. This can create a perfect place for bacteria to grow, which can cause bad smells. If your washing machine's pipes get clogged, it can also lead to unpleasant odours.

Another reason could be that your washing machine is overloaded. When you put too many clothes in at once, they don't get cleaned properly, and this can lead to a bad smell.

Knowing these reasons is important because it helps you take the right steps to clean your washing machine. In this article, we will go through the best ways to clean your washing machine and keep it smelling fresh.

ADVERTISEMENT
Clean the drum of the washing machine [Yahoo]
Clean the drum of the washing machine [Yahoo] Pulse Nigeria
  • Start by running a hot water cycle with no clothes in the washing machine. Set it to the highest temperature and the longest cycle. This helps remove any residue and kills bacteria.
  • You can also add a cup of white vinegar or baking soda to the drum before starting the cycle. These natural cleaners help break down any build-up inside the machine.
ADVERTISEMENT
Clean the detergent dispenser [InTheWash]
Clean the detergent dispenser [InTheWash] Pulse Nigeria
  • Remove the detergent drawer and wash it with warm, soapy water. Use an old toothbrush to scrub away any residue.
  • Rinse it well and let it dry completely before putting it back in the machine.
Check the filter [TheSpruce]
Check the filter [TheSpruce] Pulse Nigeria
  • Your washing machine has a filter that can get clogged with lint, hair, and other debris. Check your machine’s manual to find out where the filter is and how to clean it.
  • Clean the filter regularly to prevent bad smells.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, using too much detergent can cause build-up and bad smells. Use the recommended amount and choose a high-quality detergent.

Stick to the recommended load size for your washing machine. Overloading can lead to poor washing results and lingering odours.

ADVERTISEMENT
Leave the door open [Housebecomeshome]
Leave the door open [Housebecomeshome] Pulse Nigeria

After each wash, leave the door of the washing machine open. This allows air to circulate and helps prevent moisture build-up, which can lead to mould and mildew.

If your washing machine smells particularly bad, you can use a washing machine cleaner. Follow the instructions on the cleaner carefully and use it as directed.

ADVERTISEMENT

To keep your washing machine smelling fresh in the future, make sure to:

  • Clean the drum, detergent dispenser, and filter regularly.
  • Use the right amount of detergent.
  • Avoid overloading the machine.
  • Leave the door open after each wash to let the machine dry out.

RELATED: How to clean your washing machine for fresher, cleaner clothes

By following these steps, you can ensure your washing machine stays clean and fresh, and your clothes come out smelling great every time.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to get rid of washing machine smell

How to get rid of washing machine smell

List of postal codes in Borno State

List of postal codes in Borno State

List of postal codes in Katsina State

List of postal codes in Katsina State

People who belong to these blood groups must avoid meat; Here's why

People who belong to these blood groups must avoid meat; Here's why

If you have trouble sleeping, being in bed with this person will help

If you have trouble sleeping, being in bed with this person will help

7 surprisingly fun facts about twins you never knew

7 surprisingly fun facts about twins you never knew

Avoid these foods in the morning if you don't want to sleep during the day

Avoid these foods in the morning if you don't want to sleep during the day

The colour of your travel suitcase matters — avoid these colours!

The colour of your travel suitcase matters — avoid these colours!

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

5 ways your smartphone might be ruining your life

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

5 toxic morning habits you need to quit immediately

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

3 types of bread you can easily make at home

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Did you know the eyes could twist? [BrightSide]

5 amazing things you didn’t know your body parts can do

Balloon-gas [Quora]

Inhaling balloon gas among youth: Dangers and consequences

What's the best age gaps for relationships? [blacdetriot]

What's the best age difference in romantic relationships?

Great places to go for the perfect honeymoon [AdobeStock]

5 great places to go for the perfect honeymoon