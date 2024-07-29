How to get rid of washing machine smell

The first step is to understand why your washing machine smells. There are several reasons for this. Sometimes, moisture gets trapped inside, leading to mould and mildew. Other times, detergent, fabric softener, and dirt can build up in the drum and pipes. This can create a perfect place for bacteria to grow, which can cause bad smells. If your washing machine's pipes get clogged, it can also lead to unpleasant odours.

Another reason could be that your washing machine is overloaded. When you put too many clothes in at once, they don't get cleaned properly, and this can lead to a bad smell.

Knowing these reasons is important because it helps you take the right steps to clean your washing machine. In this article, we will go through the best ways to clean your washing machine and keep it smelling fresh.

How to clean the washing machine

1. Clean the drum

Start by running a hot water cycle with no clothes in the washing machine. Set it to the highest temperature and the longest cycle. This helps remove any residue and kills bacteria.

You can also add a cup of white vinegar or baking soda to the drum before starting the cycle. These natural cleaners help break down any build-up inside the machine.

2. Clean the detergent dispenser

Remove the detergent drawer and wash it with warm, soapy water. Use an old toothbrush to scrub away any residue.

Rinse it well and let it dry completely before putting it back in the machine.

3. Check the filter

Your washing machine has a filter that can get clogged with lint, hair, and other debris. Check your machine’s manual to find out where the filter is and how to clean it.

Clean the filter regularly to prevent bad smells.

4. Use the right detergent

Sometimes, using too much detergent can cause build-up and bad smells. Use the recommended amount and choose a high-quality detergent.

5. Don't overload the machine

Stick to the recommended load size for your washing machine. Overloading can lead to poor washing results and lingering odours.

6. Leave the door open

After each wash, leave the door of the washing machine open. This allows air to circulate and helps prevent moisture build-up, which can lead to mould and mildew.

7. Use a washing machine cleaner

If your washing machine smells particularly bad, you can use a washing machine cleaner. Follow the instructions on the cleaner carefully and use it as directed.

Preventing future smells

To keep your washing machine smelling fresh in the future, make sure to:

Clean the drum, detergent dispenser, and filter regularly.

Use the right amount of detergent.

Avoid overloading the machine.

Leave the door open after each wash to let the machine dry out.

By following these steps, you can ensure your washing machine stays clean and fresh, and your clothes come out smelling great every time.